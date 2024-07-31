MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion

After the emotions and hyperbole of his previous round victory against his claycourt nemesis Rafa Nadal, the atmosphere on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier was sedate as he comfortably dispatched the 30-year-old Koepfer after some initial trouble.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 17:42 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning match point against Dominik Koepfer.
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning match point against Dominik Koepfer. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning match point against Dominik Koepfer. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reached the Olympic singles quarterfinals for a record fourth time by beating Germany’s Dominic Koepfer 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday but looked in the mood to go much deeper in the tournament.

For all his 24 Grand Slam titles and countless other accolades, the Olympics has never been especially kind to the 37-year-old for whom a bronze medal remains his only souvenir.

Paris is most likely his last opportunity to fill the only unoccupied space in his bulging trophy cabinet and so far everything is going entirely to plan at Roland Garros as he is yet to drop a set in three rounds.

After the emotions and hyperbole of his previous round victory against his claycourt nemesis Rafa Nadal, the atmosphere on a muggy Court Philippe Chatrier was sedate as he comfortably dispatched the 30-year-old Koepfer after some initial trouble.

Djokovic earned an early service break with an exquisite drop shot but handed back the advantage immediately.

Koepfer looked confident after four wins across singles and doubles so far in the Olympic tennis at Roland Garros but he undid all his good work at 5-6 down when a bungled drop shot attempt and an errant backhand handed Djokovic the set.

Also read | Murray makes another great escape to keep career alive

The German needed medical treatment early in the second set and his resistance quickly faded as Djokovic recorded his 16th career singles win at the Olympics -- the most by any player since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

Next up for Djokovic is Greek eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who made the last eight by beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will also aim to reach the singles quarterfinals later when he plays Roman Safiullin before returning with Nadal for a doubles quarterfinal.

All four women’s quarterfinals are on the schedule for Wednesday as the medal rounds loom. 

Paul ends French hopes of medal with win against Moutet

American Tommy Paul booked his first Olympic quarter-final and ended French hopes of a home medal when he beat the unseeded Corentin Moutet 7-6(5) 6-3 in front of a frenzied crowd on Wednesday.

“I really believed in myself until the last point. It’s never over. I was pretty close to breaking in the last game, so I really believed in it,” said Moutet, who dropped out of this month’s Wimbledon due to injury.

“I knew that if I lost today, we wouldn’t have any chance to take a medal but it was a big motivation as well,” he said.

Paul made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where he fell in the first round of the singles.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Novak Djokovic /

Dominik Koepfer /

Tennis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion
    Reuters
  3. Son nets twice in Tottenham’s preseason win in South Korea
    Reuters
  4. ‘That’s it for me as a coach’ says former Liverpool coach Klopp
    AFP
  5. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Veteran paddler Ni’s dream run ends in defeat by China’s Sun
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in semifinal C/D, to compete for places 19-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Deepika Kumari reaches round of 16; Lovlina moves to QF; Sindhu, Lakshya advance to R16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion
    Reuters
  3. Son nets twice in Tottenham’s preseason win in South Korea
    Reuters
  4. ‘That’s it for me as a coach’ says former Liverpool coach Klopp
    AFP
  5. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment