IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: When was the last time India suffered a clean sweep in a Test series?

India lost five wickets for 28 runs in its 147-run chase, leaving it on the brink of facing a 0-3 series clean sweep against New Zealand.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 10:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

India lost five wickets for 28 runs in its chase of 147 against New Zealand on day three of the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The ominous situation left India on the brink of a 0-3 clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis, after having lost the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune respectively.

The only time India has been clean swept at home was in 2000 when it lost two matches to South Africa.

When was the last time India suffered Test series clean sweep?

The last time India lost all the matches in a Test series was against Australia in 2012.

Touring Down Under, India, led by MS Dhoni, failed to win a single match, suffering a 0-4 series defeat.

