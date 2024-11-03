IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: When was the last time India suffered a clean sweep in a Test series?

India lost five wickets for 28 runs in its chase of 147 against New Zealand on day three of the third Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The ominous situation left India on the brink of a 0-3 clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis, after having lost the first two Tests in Bengaluru and Pune respectively.

The only time India has been clean swept at home was in 2000 when it lost two matches to South Africa.

When was the last time India suffered Test series clean sweep?

The last time India lost all the matches in a Test series was against Australia in 2012.

Touring Down Under, India, led by MS Dhoni, failed to win a single match, suffering a 0-4 series defeat.