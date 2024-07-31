- July 31, 2024 13:47Women’s Triathlon result
France’s Cassandre Beaugrand won the women’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics.
Beaugrand, 27, triumphed after a remarkable bunched finish, opening up a gap in the late stages of the run from Switzerland’s Julie Derron who won silver and Britain’s Beth Potter, who won bronze.
-AFP
- July 31, 2024 13:29PV Sindhu wins first game 21-5
A comfortable opening game for the Indian against Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba. She takes it 21-5 and moves closer to sealing the round of 16 spot.
- July 31, 2024 13:07Men’s Rifle 50m 3P - Prone
Tomar - 100, 99 = 199 (396-25x) (6th)
Kusale - 98, 99 = 197 (395-28x) (10th)
- July 31, 2024 12:49Men’s Rifle 50m 3P - Kneeling
A positive start for the two Indians. Kusale is in the qualification spots while Tomar sits just outside.
Kusale - 99, 99 = 198-14x (6th)
Tomar - 98, 99 = 197-13x (9th)
- July 31, 2024 12:43A potential knockout clash for Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen will be up against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. Both have one win and the winner of this match will have advance to the round of 16.
- July 31, 2024 12:24PV Sindhu in action shortly
Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in group stage — July 31 updates
Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 badminton match where India’s PV Sindhu in women’s singles and Lakshya Sen in men’s singles are in action.
- July 31, 2024 12:23Men's Rifle 50m 3P - Rules
India’s Swapnil Kusare and Aishwary Tomar will be in action in the first event of the day.
A total of 60 shots are fired in an allowed duration of an hour and 30 minutes. This means 20 shots for each position: Kneeling, Prone, Standing.
- July 31, 2024 12:09Indians in action - July 31
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Aishwary, Swapnil begin Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification; PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in badminton
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
- Flick opens his Barcelona tenure with win over Manchester City
- Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: Lakshya takes on Christie in virtual knockout; PV Sindhu qualifies for top 16 — July 31 updates
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Sindhu qualifies for round of 16, faces China’s He Bing Jiao
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE