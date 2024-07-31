MagazineBuy Print

Live

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Aishwary, Swapnil begin Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification; PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in badminton

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 5, Wednesday, July 31.

Updated : Jul 31, 2024 13:57 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events taking place at the Paris Olympics on Day 5, Wednesday, July 31.

  • July 31, 2024 13:47
    Women’s Triathlon result

    France’s Cassandre Beaugrand won the women’s triathlon at the Paris Olympics.

    Beaugrand, 27, triumphed after a remarkable bunched finish, opening up a gap in the late stages of the run from Switzerland’s Julie Derron who won silver and Britain’s Beth Potter, who won bronze.

    -AFP

  • July 31, 2024 13:29
    PV Sindhu wins first game 21-5

    A comfortable opening game for the Indian against Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba. She takes it 21-5 and moves closer to sealing the round of 16 spot.

  • July 31, 2024 13:07
    Men’s Rifle 50m 3P - Prone

    Tomar - 100, 99 = 199 (396-25x) (6th)

    Kusale - 98, 99 = 197 (395-28x) (10th)

  • July 31, 2024 12:49
    Men’s Rifle 50m 3P - Kneeling

    A positive start for the two Indians. Kusale is in the qualification spots while Tomar sits just outside.

    Kusale - 99, 99 = 198-14x (6th)

    Tomar - 98, 99 = 197-13x (9th)

  • July 31, 2024 12:43
    A potential knockout clash for Lakshya Sen

    Lakshya Sen will be up against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia. Both have one win and the winner of this match will have advance to the round of 16.

  • July 31, 2024 12:24
    PV Sindhu in action shortly

    Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in group stage — July 31 updates

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton LIVE: Catch the live scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 badminton match where India’s PV Sindhu in women’s singles and Lakshya Sen in men’s singles are in action.

  • July 31, 2024 12:23
    Men's Rifle 50m 3P - Rules

    India’s Swapnil Kusare and Aishwary Tomar will be in action in the first event of the day.

    A total of 60 shots are fired in an allowed duration of an hour and 30 minutes. This means 20 shots for each position: Kneeling, Prone, Standing.

  • July 31, 2024 12:09
    Indians in action - July 31

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On July 31, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as badminton, shooting, table tennis, archery and boxing.

