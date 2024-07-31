MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Netherland’s Hassan set to defend 5000m, 10000m titles and participate in marathon

Hassan, who was initially registered to compete in all four events, sent shockwaves through the sport when she attempted an unprecedented Tokyo treble three years ago.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 18:16 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Sifan Hassan
FILE PHOTO: Sifan Hassan | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Sifan Hassan | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan will defend her Tokyo Olympic 5000 metres and 10000 titles and take on the marathon in Paris, she said on Wednesday, dropping the 1500m from her programme.

Hassan, who was initially registered to compete in all four events, sent shockwaves through the sport when she attempted an unprecedented Tokyo treble three years ago.

One of the toughest fighters on the track, Hassan fell during her opening 1500m heat but came roaring back to advance and ultimately take bronze.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m

She later said that the stress of chasing the Tokyo agenda left her exhausted but was all smiles as she announced a gruelling new programme for Paris.

“I’m really curious what’s going to happen,” the Ethiopian-born runner told reporters.

The schedule will leave her with less than 48 hours between the 10000 final and the marathon, making for an astonishingly tough assignment.

Hassan has already shown she can be a lethal force in the marathon, winning on her London debut in 2023 and later that year in Chicago, where she broke the tape in the second-fastest time ever.

Related Topics

Sifan Hassan /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Athletics

