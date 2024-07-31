MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS

Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA

Published : Jul 31, 2024 17:56 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: port Canada said it was withholding funding allocated for the salaries of Priestman (in pic) and the two other suspended team officials
FILE PHOTO: port Canada said it was withholding funding allocated for the salaries of Priestman (in pic) and the two other suspended team officials | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: port Canada said it was withholding funding allocated for the salaries of Priestman (in pic) and the two other suspended team officials | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canada’s appeal against its football team’s points deduction at the Paris Games amid a drone scandal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Wednesday.

Defending champion Canada was docked six points, while coach Bev Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any football-related activity for one year by FIFA after New Zealand complained that Canadian staff flew drones over their training sessions before their opening match.

“The application filed by the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer in relation to the six-point deduction imposed on the Canadian women’s soccer team for the football tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been dismissed,” CAS said, with the reasoned decision to be published at a later date.

“The Applicants sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division either cancelling or reducing the points deduction imposed by the FIFA Appeal Committee in its decision of 27 July 2024 after it established that breaches of the FIFA regulations applicable to the Olympic football tournament concerning the prohibition on flying drones over training sites had occurred.”

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: France sets up Argentina showdown in men’s football knockout

On Monday, Sport Canada said it was withholding funding allocated for the salaries of Priestman and the two other suspended team officials, calling the drone scandal that has rocked the Paris Olympic football tournament an embarrassment to all Canadians.

Canada won its first two games but is third in Group A with no points, following the deduction, behind table-topping Colombia and second-placed France, both have three points.

Canada plays Colombia later on Wednesday, knowing a victory will take it into the quarterfinals, while France faces bottom side New Zealand, which must win to have a chance of progress. 

Related Topics

Canada /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Football

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: China returns to top spot, India slips to 35th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS
    Reuters
  2. Guardiola taking no risks with Haaland due to minor muscle injury
    Reuters
  3. Mbappe buys into French club Caen via investment vehicle
    Reuters
  4. Flick opens his Barcelona tenure with win over Manchester City
    AFP
  5. Former Arsenal midfielder Elneny moves to Emirati club Al-Jazira
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker emerged better and stronger after Tokyo heartbreak, says Deepa Malik
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson to contest only 200m
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ofili says Nigeria officials failed to register her for 100m
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Canada appeal over points deduction in drone scandal dismissed - CAS
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5, Live Medal Tally: China returns to top spot, India slips to 35th spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment