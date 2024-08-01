MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters, Durand Cup 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of MCFC vs KBFC

Here’s all the head-to-head record and stats before the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 09:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Kwamf Peprah of Kerala Blasters action.
File Photo: Kwamf Peprah of Kerala Blasters action. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Kwamf Peprah of Kerala Blasters action. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

As the rigorous and rewarding first leg of the preseason in Thailand comes to an end, Kerala Blasters FC is set to embark on the next exciting chapter of their journey by competing in the 133rd Durand Cup in Kolkata against Mumbai City FC.

The Blasters grouped alongside the CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC & Mumbai City FC, will kick-off their Durand Cup campaign on August 1st against Mumbai City FC. This is followed by games on August 4th vs Punjab FC and on August 10th vs CISF Protectors FT.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Club CEO, Kandarp Chandra said, “We are thrilled to provide our young players with the opportunity to compete in the Durand Cup. This prestigious tournament offers a significant platform for them to showcase their talent and gain invaluable high-intensity match experience. Our aim is to expose these players to competitive environments that will foster their development and growth.”

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head record

Played: 20

Mumbai City: 9

Draw: 6

Kerala Blasters: 5

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
