Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kickoff violations

The Premier League said the club had accepted that it had broken the rules regarding kickoffs and restarts over the past two season.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 22:33 IST ,  GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE -General view outside the Etihad Stadium.
FILE -General view outside the Etihad Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE -General view outside the Etihad Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City has been fined more than two million pounds ($2.56 million) by the Premier League for delayed kickoffs and restarts, England’s top-flight league said on Wednesday.

The Premier League said the club had accepted that it had broken the rules regarding kickoffs and restarts over the past two seasons and had reached a settlement agreement with the league over 22 separate charges.

ALSO READ: ‘That’s it for me as a coach’ says former Liverpool coach Klopp

“Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“It also ensures the broadcast of all 380 League matches around the world is kept to schedule.”

