Fifteen stadiums, five cities in Saudi 2034 FIFA World Cup bid

Saudi Arabia, the only bidder for the 2034 World Cup, will host the 48-team tournament in fifteen stadiums across five cities, including eight in the capital, state media said on Wednesday.

The announcement came days after the kingdom submitted its official bid to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Saudi Arabia plans to host “the largest-ever edition” of the tournament in a single country, according to the bid book, details of which were carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The bid book outlines five proposed host cities for the tournament, including the capital Riyadh, the Red Sea city of Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM, a $500 billion, futuristic new city, SPA said.

They will feature 15 advanced stadiums, eleven of which are new, according to the agency.

Riyadh will be home to eight stadiums, including the new King Salman Stadium, which will accommodate over 92,000 spectators and is set to host the opening and final matches of the tournament, SPA said.

As the only bidder, Saudi Arabia was anointed host of the 2034 World Cup last October by FIFA after gas-wealthy neighbour Qatar hosted the Middle East’s first World Cup at an eye-watering cost of $220 billion, including related infrastructure.

To host the 48-team World Cup, the kingdom needs 14 all-seater stadiums capable of holding at least 40,000 people, according to the bid document.

It currently has two: Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Riyadh’s venerable King Fahd International Stadium, which is undergoing a major refit.

Infrastructure is the initial concern for the oil-rich kingdom, which is snapping up high-profile sports events in an attempt to sweep away its conservative image and entice foreign investment.

By the time the World Cup kicks off, the desert country of 32 million will have hosted the 2027 Asian Cup and even the 2029 Asian Winter Games, a decision panned by environmentalists.

In 2034, the same year as the World Cup, Riyadh will host the Asian Games -- a two-week tournament with more events than the Summer Olympics and a similar number of athletes.