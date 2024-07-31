Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters announces squad for tournament

Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced its squad for its Durand Cup 2024 campaign. The side will play against CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC, and Mumbai City FC in the tournament.

The Indian Super League outfit will be participating in the cup competition on the back of its first leg of the team’s preseason in Thailand.

Forward Jaushua Sotirio and midfielder Vibin Mohanan, both of whom suffered minor knocks in Thailand, are in rehabilitation with the team. Defender Prabir Das also returned home prematurely due to personal reasons.

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who has been undergoing individual rehabilitation in Kochi, has rejoined with the team in Kolkata. Newly signed defender Alexandre Coeff will join his new teammates next week in Kolkata.

In light of the recent natural calamity and tragic loss of life in Wayanad, Kerala Blasters players will wear black armbands during their opening group fixture of the Durand Cup 2024.

“This gesture is to express our deepest solidarity and condolences to those affected during this difficult time,” the club announced.