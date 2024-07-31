Durand Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC narrowly loses to Indian Army

Chennaiyin FC lost to the Indian Army in its Durand Cup 2024 opener on Wednesday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur. The Marina Machans lost by a narrow 1-0 margin, with the goal coming on the cusp of half-time.

Assistant coach Noel Wilson named a youthful starting line-up for Chennaiyin’s opener, handing the captain’s duties to 20-year-old Bikash Yumnam. Ahead of goalkeeper Samik Mitra, Bikash partnered with YV Praful Kumar in central defence, while winger-turned-fullback Alexander Romario Jesuraj and Sachu Siby flanked the pair.

Ngangom Raman Singh sat deep with Ganeshpandi S in central midfield, screening the backline. Further ahead, Komal Thatal and Vincy Barretto hugged the touchline as wide attackers. Meanwhile, Irfan Yadwad led the line, with youngster Lalpekhlua dovetailing the lone forward.

The first half was more about Chennaiyin’s defensive mettle than its attacking prowess. The Marina Machans defended against the Indian Army’s gritty physicality and neat passing, pressing aggressively when triggered but retaining shape when bypassed. Additionally, when the opponents did work the ball through to their forwards, custodian Mitra was on hand to thwart them.

Mitra was called into action twice in the first half; both times, the Chennaiyin goalkeeper stood tall to parry a shot away from Indian Army striker Liton. However, there was nothing the 23-year-old could do to prevent Liton’s thunderbolt from punching the top corner in the 42nd minute.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin’s best chance of the first half fell to Irfan, who used his quick feet and rapid strides to create space for himself twice. Both times, though, his subsequent shot at goal met a strong hand from the opposing keeper.

Mitra continued his fine performance on the other side of the break, preventing Shafeel PP from extending the Indian Army’s lead with his fingertips. As the half wore on, two quick chances fell the Marina Machans’ way past the hour mark, first to Irfan, whose shot from a tight angle just missed the post, and then to substitute Vishal R, who glanced a header narrowly wide of the goal.

Later, both Jesuraj and Vincy tested their luck but couldn’t score the elusive equalising goal.

Chennaiyin FC will face Jamshedpur FC on August 4 in its second group game.