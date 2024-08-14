Indian sports wrap, August 14: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters in Poland

TENNIS
Challenger tournament: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters
Ramkumar Ramanathan, seeded second with Joshua Paris of Britain, was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Scott Duncan and Hunter Reese in the €74,825 Challenger tennis tournament in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland.
The results:
- Team Sportstar
CUE SPORTS
Pankaj Advani starts with big win in Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship
India’s most accomplished billiards player Pankaj Advani recorded a big win by constructing a double century break of 208 points en route a 945-194 victory over Yogesh Rungta, in a third-round contest of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Wednesday.
The Bengaluru-based Advani, a 27-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion, was in full flow and had two century efforts (133 & 122) and an 87.
In other third round match, Shahyan Razmi continued with his impressive run and defeated the experienced Loukic Pathare 666-360.
On his first visit, Shahyan rolled in a break of 84 and a couple of visits later stitched together a break of 83 while following it up with a composed 72 to build a sizable lead over Pathare.
The seasoned cueist Ashok Shandilya got the better of tournament hosts Khar Gymkhana’s Tathya Sachdev 566-378. Shandilya’s best effort was a 146, besides breaks of 73 and two efforts of 56 points. Tathya tried his best and managed a run of 90 and 57.
In snooker, national champion Sourav Kothari and former champion Kamal Chawla eased into the pre-quarters.
Kothari got the better of R. Girish 4-1 (77-21, 70-31, 46-62, 79-11 and 67-55), while Chawla, with breaks of 57 and 47 in the opening two frames, blanked J. Varun Kumar of Tamil Nadu 4-0 (108-11, 108-12, 61-58 and 64-1).
Saqlain Mushtaque prevailed over Shivam Arora 4-1 (24-58, 49-33, 76-9, 64-27 and 56-17) and Shashi Patel got the better of Devendra Joshi 4-2 (72-29, 16-66, 72-61, 87-42, 38-46 and 68-25).
Results:
- Team Sportstar
