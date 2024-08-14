Indian sports wrap, August 14: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters in Poland

TENNIS

Challenger tournament: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters

Ramkumar Ramanathan, seeded second with Joshua Paris of Britain, was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals by Scott Duncan and Hunter Reese in the €74,825 Challenger tennis tournament in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland.

The results: €74,825 Callenger, Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Scott Duncan (GBR) & Hunter Reese (USA) bt Joshua Paris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-3. $25,000 ITF men, Muttenz, Switzerland Singles (first round): Mischa Lanz (Sui) bt Siddhant Banthia 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. $15,000 ITF men, Bielsko Biala, Poland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Aryan Lakshmanan & Przemyslaw Michocki (Pol) bt Filip Bojko & Jakub Hrynkiewicz (Pol) 6-7(5), 7-5, [10-8]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Raen Hermassi (Tun) & Yazid Lahjomri (Mar) bt Chirag Duhan & Aliaksandr Liaonenka 6-3, 2-6, [11-9]. $40,000 ITF women, Ourense, Spain Singles (first round): Haruka Kaji (Jpn) bt Madhurima Sawant 6-1, 6-0. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nahia Berecoechea (Fra) & Alina Charaeva bt Ankita Raina & Vasanti Shinde 6-1, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Xiamen, China Singles (first round): Xun Fang Ying (Chn) bt Riya Bhatia 7-6(2), 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) bt Wei Zhang-Qian & Zhang Zi Ye (Chn) 6-4, 6-1.

- Team Sportstar

CUE SPORTS

Pankaj Advani starts with big win in Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship

India’s most accomplished billiards player Pankaj Advani recorded a big win by constructing a double century break of 208 points en route a 945-194 victory over Yogesh Rungta, in a third-round contest of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based Advani, a 27-time International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) world champion, was in full flow and had two century efforts (133 & 122) and an 87.

In other third round match, Shahyan Razmi continued with his impressive run and defeated the experienced Loukic Pathare 666-360.

On his first visit, Shahyan rolled in a break of 84 and a couple of visits later stitched together a break of 83 while following it up with a composed 72 to build a sizable lead over Pathare.

The seasoned cueist Ashok Shandilya got the better of tournament hosts Khar Gymkhana’s Tathya Sachdev 566-378. Shandilya’s best effort was a 146, besides breaks of 73 and two efforts of 56 points. Tathya tried his best and managed a run of 90 and 57.

In snooker, national champion Sourav Kothari and former champion Kamal Chawla eased into the pre-quarters.

Kothari got the better of R. Girish 4-1 (77-21, 70-31, 46-62, 79-11 and 67-55), while Chawla, with breaks of 57 and 47 in the opening two frames, blanked J. Varun Kumar of Tamil Nadu 4-0 (108-11, 108-12, 61-58 and 64-1).

Saqlain Mushtaque prevailed over Shivam Arora 4-1 (24-58, 49-33, 76-9, 64-27 and 56-17) and Shashi Patel got the better of Devendra Joshi 4-2 (72-29, 16-66, 72-61, 87-42, 38-46 and 68-25).

Results: Senior billiards – Round 3: Shahyan Razmi (MUM) bt Loukic Pathare (RLYWS) 666 (84, 83, 72) - 360; Ashok Shandilya (MUM) bt Tathya Sachdev (MP) 566 (146, 73, 56, 56) - 378(90, 57); Mehul Sutariya (MAH) bt Rovin D’Souza 334-286; S. Srikrishna (BPCL) bt Aryan Parulekar (MUM) 334(95, 85) - 283; Pankaj Advani (ONGC) bt Yogesh Rungta (MUM) 945(208, 133, 122, 87) – 194. Round 2: Rishabh Thakkar (MUM) bt Rohan Pai (MUM) 494 (92, 59, 58, 52, 48) - 157). Senior snooker – Round 3: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt R. Girish (RLWYS) 4-1 (77-21, 70-31, 46-62, 79-11, 67-55); Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Shivam Arora (PUNE) 4-1 (24-58, 49-33, 76-9, 64-27, 56-17); Kamal Chawla (RLYWS) bt J. Varun Kumar (TN) 4-0 (108 (57)-11, 108 (47)-12, 61-58, 64-1); Shashi Patel (GUJ) bt Devendra Joshi (BPCL) 4-2 (72-29, 16-66, 72-61, 87-42, 38-46, 68-25); Laxman Rawat (IOCL) bt Hrithik Jain (MP) 4-2 (14-71, 83-60, 12-66, 71(56)-42, 71-10, 76-37).

- Team Sportstar