Why is Anwar Ali not playing for East Bengal in their AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round match?

East Bengal came up with a surprising starting line-up against Turkmen side Altyn Asyr FK in the preliminary round of the AFC Champions League 2, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

While the club went with its regular centre-back combination from last season, Hijazi Maher and Lalchungnunga, the most obvious question remained why Anwar Ali, its most recent recruit, was not playing in the match.

Anwar, who has been a regular centre-back for the Indian National team since March 2022, joined East Bengal on August 13, on a five-year deal from Delhi FC. He was unveiled at a program by East Bengal’s chief club official Debabrata Sarkar, in company of tennis legend Leander Paes, West Bengal’s Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.

However, as the player got into the squad on the eve of the match, it was likely, not feasible option for East Bengal to start the player in a crucial continental clash, with the club playing in Asia after nine years.