LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores

7’- EBFC 1-0 ALT; DAVID SCORES!

Great feet from Nandhakumar Sekar on the left channel to find David inside the box who bent down low to head the ball home, but could only find the goalkeeper’s glove. However, the ball deflected to the post and came back to play, and David took advantage of the defenders’ not being able to clear the lines and slotted the ball home.