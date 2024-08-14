MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores

EBFC vs ALT: Catch all the LIVE updates from East Bengal’s AFC Champions League Two preliminary match against Altyn Asyr in Kolkata.

Updated : Aug 14, 2024 20:25 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: David Hmar of East Bengal.
FILE PHOTO: David Hmar of East Bengal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: David Hmar of East Bengal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the AFC Champions League Two preliminary match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr in Kolkata.

  • August 14, 2024 20:19
    GOAL
    52’- EBFC 1-3 ALT; ALTYN ASYR SCORES!

    The fast start from East Bengal is in vain now as Altyn Asyr scores! It was Annayev who tried his luck looking for his second but Gill stopped that attempt. However, Mihail Titov was waiting on the far post to boot it in the goal.

  • August 14, 2024 20:16
    50’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Diamantakos looking active!

    Diamantakos has come on with a mind to score! Talal finds him inside the box as the towering defender manages to chest it down but the ball went beyond his feet. After a few seconds, the ball found its way back to the former Kerala Blasters player who let fly a powerful shot only to the goalkeeper’s gloves.

  • August 14, 2024 20:13
    47’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Powerful start from the host

    That was intent shown by Carles Cuadrat’s men. Diamantakos is already brought into the game, trying to play one-twos to make space. Then, Nandhakumar played a cross-shot, that caught the opposition goalie off guard, but a bit of backtracking helped him catch the ball.

  • August 14, 2024 20:10
    SECOND HALF BEGINS

    As Altyn Asyr leads East Bengal at the break, the second half is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • August 14, 2024 20:09
    Changes for East Bengal

    Diamantakos and Jeakson come on.

    Naorem Mahesh and Rakip come off.

  • August 14, 2024 20:08
    East Bengal back on the field

    East Bengal, the trailing side, is the first to come on to the field before second half begins.

  • August 14, 2024 19:52
    HALFTIME
    HALFTIME; EBFC 1-2 ALT

    An early whistle from the referee as the halftime ends with Altyn Asyr keeping its nose ahead at the break.

  • August 14, 2024 19:50
    YELLOW CARD
    45+4’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Yellow card shown

    A long passage of play ends with a yellow card that was shown to Lalchungnunga. After Madih Talal’s freekick earned a corner, East Bengal came close to equalising but Asyr’s backline stood strong.

  • August 14, 2024 19:48
    45+2’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; David wins a freekick

    Great interception from inside East Bengal’s half sees David go a long way before losing control. However, he shields the ball well to win a freekick.

  • August 14, 2024 19:46
    Six minutes added to the first half

    A lot can happen in six minutes on a football pitch. Can East Bengal balance the scales before the break?

  • August 14, 2024 19:44
    43’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; GILL COMES OUT OF BOX!

    Great foresight from the goalie, but risky! Gill comes out of the box and slides in to stop the ball getting into the path of the Asyr player. A nervy end to the half!

  • August 14, 2024 19:40
    39’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; East Bengal coming close

    That was a great ball from the left flank but there wasn’t anyone to get their heads on it. The home crowd acknowledges the attempts with a loud cheer.

  • August 14, 2024 19:36
    35’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; East Bengal fighting back

    The Red and Gold Brigade is looking for an equaliser as 10 minutes or so left to go in the half. Whenever the ball is with Asyr, the men in blue are trying everything to slow things down, trying to play away from East Bengal’s press.

  • August 14, 2024 19:29
    GOAL
    27’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; SELIM SCORES!

    Altyn Asyr takes the lead for the first time in the match! A great freekick from Nurmyradov Selim sees Gill stay rooted to his spot once again as the ball nestles in the goal for Altyn’s second goal.

  • August 14, 2024 19:27
    YELLOW CARD
    26’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; First yellow of the match

    Souvik Chakrabarti slides in to win the ball but ends up conceding a freekick and getting a yellow card in the process.

  • August 14, 2024 19:23
    23’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; Altyn dominating on the ball now

    After equalising, Altyn Asyr has had more of the ball, playing it around the midfield, looking for gaps which led to its goal. East Bengal, on the other hand, looking for that long ball.

  • August 14, 2024 19:18
    GOAL
    17’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; ALTYN EQUALISES!

    Easy work for the traveling side there. Myrat Annayev side foots the ball into the left corner on the volley as Gill is left a spectator, rooted to the spot.

  • August 14, 2024 19:14
    12’- EBFC 1-0 ALT; What a save from Gill!

    That was an easy chance created by the Turkmenistan side as Myratberdiyev gets a shot away on the volley, but Gill was strong as he dived to his left and made a good save.

  • August 14, 2024 19:08
    GOAL
    7’- EBFC 1-0 ALT; DAVID SCORES!

    Great feet from Nandhakumar Sekar on the left channel to find David inside the box who bent down low to head the ball home, but could only find the goalkeeper’s glove. However, the ball deflected to the post and came back to play, and David took advantage of the defenders’ not being able to clear the lines and slotted the ball home.

  • August 14, 2024 19:05
    3’- EBFC 0-0 ALT; Early chance for East Bengal

    East Bengal there had an early chance to take the lead! Great defence splitting pass from the midfield found Rakip on the right flank, who then played a ball across the face of the goal, but it was parried away by Asyr’s backline.

  • August 14, 2024 19:00
    KICKOFF

    The AFC Champions League Two prelim match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as Madih Talal gets the game going.

  • August 14, 2024 18:58
    Crowd has turned up!

    Loud cheers of “East Bengal, East Bengal” reverberate around the Salt Lake Stadium as we are moments away from kickoff.

  • August 14, 2024 18:56
    Players make their way out of the tunnel

    Credit: East Bengal FC/YT

    Screenshot 2024-08-14 185556.png

  • August 14, 2024 18:48
    A club legend has a special message for East Bengal ahead of the clash
  • August 14, 2024 18:28
    LINEUPS OUT

    East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Rakip, Mark Zo, Talal, Nandhakumar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, David

    Altyn Asyr: Babayev (GK), Babajanov, Soyunov, Annaorazov, Hojovov, Annayev, Atayev, Tajiyev, Nurmuradov, Myratberdiyev, Titov 

  • August 14, 2024 18:12
    Anwar Ali officially signed for East Bengal, but will he feature tonight?

    Will Anwar Ali play for East Bengal in Asia in AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

    India centre-back Anwar Ali completed his move to East Bengal, after a brief stint at arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, agreeing to a five-year deal on August 13.

  • August 14, 2024 17:57
    East Bengal returns to the continental stage after a gap of nine years

    When did East Bengal last play in Asia before its AFC Champions League 2 Prelims match against Altyn Asyr?

    The last time East Bengal played in an AFC competition was in the 2015 AFC Cup, where it got eliminated from the group stages after finishing third with seven points.

  • August 14, 2024 17:43
    How did East Bengal qualify for the ACL 2 prelims?

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: How did EBFC qualify for AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

    East Bengal FC faces Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League 2, preliminary round on 14th August, 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

  • August 14, 2024 17:31
    Where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr LIVE?

    AFC Champions League Two: Where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?

    Here’s all you need to know about the LIVE telecast and streaming information about East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr in the AFC Champions League Two.

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Altyn Asyr FK /

AFC Champions League 2

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India retires No. 16 jersey in honour of retired goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Paris Olympics
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sreejesh says goodbye: An emotional farewell for the “God of Modern Indian Hockey”
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui - Top five stars going under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympian from France suspended for past social media posts
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Netherlands’ Daley Blind announces international retirement
    AFP
  2. Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain
    AFP
  3. LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olivier Giroud makes Los Angeles FC debut during Leagues Cup match
    AP
  5. Champions League Two prelims LIVE stream info: When, where to watch East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hockey India retires No. 16 jersey in honour of retired goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after Paris Olympics
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Sreejesh says goodbye: An emotional farewell for the “God of Modern Indian Hockey”
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui - Top five stars going under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympian from France suspended for past social media posts
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment