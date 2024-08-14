LIVE East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr; AFC Champions League 2 Prelims: EBFC 2-3 ALT; Saul Crespo scores

- August 14, 2024 20:19GOAL52’- EBFC 1-3 ALT; ALTYN ASYR SCORES!
The fast start from East Bengal is in vain now as Altyn Asyr scores! It was Annayev who tried his luck looking for his second but Gill stopped that attempt. However, Mihail Titov was waiting on the far post to boot it in the goal.
- August 14, 2024 20:1650’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Diamantakos looking active!
Diamantakos has come on with a mind to score! Talal finds him inside the box as the towering defender manages to chest it down but the ball went beyond his feet. After a few seconds, the ball found its way back to the former Kerala Blasters player who let fly a powerful shot only to the goalkeeper’s gloves.
- August 14, 2024 20:1347’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Powerful start from the host
That was intent shown by Carles Cuadrat’s men. Diamantakos is already brought into the game, trying to play one-twos to make space. Then, Nandhakumar played a cross-shot, that caught the opposition goalie off guard, but a bit of backtracking helped him catch the ball.
- August 14, 2024 20:10SECOND HALF BEGINS
As Altyn Asyr leads East Bengal at the break, the second half is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- August 14, 2024 20:09Changes for East Bengal
Diamantakos and Jeakson come on.
Naorem Mahesh and Rakip come off.
- August 14, 2024 20:08East Bengal back on the field
East Bengal, the trailing side, is the first to come on to the field before second half begins.
- August 14, 2024 19:52HALFTIMEHALFTIME; EBFC 1-2 ALT
An early whistle from the referee as the halftime ends with Altyn Asyr keeping its nose ahead at the break.
- August 14, 2024 19:50YELLOW CARD45+4’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; Yellow card shown
A long passage of play ends with a yellow card that was shown to Lalchungnunga. After Madih Talal’s freekick earned a corner, East Bengal came close to equalising but Asyr’s backline stood strong.
- August 14, 2024 19:4845+2’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; David wins a freekick
Great interception from inside East Bengal’s half sees David go a long way before losing control. However, he shields the ball well to win a freekick.
- August 14, 2024 19:46Six minutes added to the first half
A lot can happen in six minutes on a football pitch. Can East Bengal balance the scales before the break?
- August 14, 2024 19:4443’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; GILL COMES OUT OF BOX!
Great foresight from the goalie, but risky! Gill comes out of the box and slides in to stop the ball getting into the path of the Asyr player. A nervy end to the half!
- August 14, 2024 19:4039’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; East Bengal coming close
That was a great ball from the left flank but there wasn’t anyone to get their heads on it. The home crowd acknowledges the attempts with a loud cheer.
- August 14, 2024 19:3635’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; East Bengal fighting back
The Red and Gold Brigade is looking for an equaliser as 10 minutes or so left to go in the half. Whenever the ball is with Asyr, the men in blue are trying everything to slow things down, trying to play away from East Bengal’s press.
- August 14, 2024 19:29GOAL27’- EBFC 1-2 ALT; SELIM SCORES!
Altyn Asyr takes the lead for the first time in the match! A great freekick from Nurmyradov Selim sees Gill stay rooted to his spot once again as the ball nestles in the goal for Altyn’s second goal.
- August 14, 2024 19:27YELLOW CARD26’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; First yellow of the match
Souvik Chakrabarti slides in to win the ball but ends up conceding a freekick and getting a yellow card in the process.
- August 14, 2024 19:2323’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; Altyn dominating on the ball now
After equalising, Altyn Asyr has had more of the ball, playing it around the midfield, looking for gaps which led to its goal. East Bengal, on the other hand, looking for that long ball.
- August 14, 2024 19:18GOAL17’- EBFC 1-1 ALT; ALTYN EQUALISES!
Easy work for the traveling side there. Myrat Annayev side foots the ball into the left corner on the volley as Gill is left a spectator, rooted to the spot.
- August 14, 2024 19:1412’- EBFC 1-0 ALT; What a save from Gill!
That was an easy chance created by the Turkmenistan side as Myratberdiyev gets a shot away on the volley, but Gill was strong as he dived to his left and made a good save.
- August 14, 2024 19:08GOAL7’- EBFC 1-0 ALT; DAVID SCORES!
Great feet from Nandhakumar Sekar on the left channel to find David inside the box who bent down low to head the ball home, but could only find the goalkeeper’s glove. However, the ball deflected to the post and came back to play, and David took advantage of the defenders’ not being able to clear the lines and slotted the ball home.
- August 14, 2024 19:053’- EBFC 0-0 ALT; Early chance for East Bengal
East Bengal there had an early chance to take the lead! Great defence splitting pass from the midfield found Rakip on the right flank, who then played a ball across the face of the goal, but it was parried away by Asyr’s backline.
- August 14, 2024 19:00KICKOFF
The AFC Champions League Two prelim match between East Bengal and Altyn Asyr is underway at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as Madih Talal gets the game going.
- August 14, 2024 18:58Crowd has turned up!
Loud cheers of “East Bengal, East Bengal” reverberate around the Salt Lake Stadium as we are moments away from kickoff.
- August 14, 2024 18:56Players make their way out of the tunnel
Credit: East Bengal FC/YT
- August 14, 2024 18:48A club legend has a special message for East Bengal ahead of the clash
- August 14, 2024 18:28LINEUPS OUT
East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Hijazi, Rakip, Mark Zo, Talal, Nandhakumar, Naorem Mahesh, Saul Crespo, Souvik Chakrabarti, David
Altyn Asyr: Babayev (GK), Babajanov, Soyunov, Annaorazov, Hojovov, Annayev, Atayev, Tajiyev, Nurmuradov, Myratberdiyev, Titov
- August 14, 2024 18:12Anwar Ali officially signed for East Bengal, but will he feature tonight?
- August 14, 2024 17:57East Bengal returns to the continental stage after a gap of nine years
- August 14, 2024 17:43How did East Bengal qualify for the ACL 2 prelims?
