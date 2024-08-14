MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: How did EBFC qualify for AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the only two Indian clubs that have qualified for the ACL 2 tournament.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 10:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: East Bengal FC players celebrate after wining Kalinga Super Cup 2024.
File Photo: East Bengal FC players celebrate after wining Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: East Bengal FC players celebrate after wining Kalinga Super Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu

East Bengal FC faces Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League 2, preliminary round on 14th August, 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the only two Indian clubs that have qualified for the ACL 2 tournament.

East Bengal will have to beat Altyn Asyr to win a berth in the group stage of the Asian competition.

Mohun Bagan gained direct qualification to the group stage of ACL 2 since it won the Indian Super League last season, beating Mumbai City FC by just one point.

According to the rules, the winner of the Super Cup will win the second Indian berth in the AFC Champions League 2 but will have to play a prelims round to make it to the group stage.

East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in extra-time, to secure a spot in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League 2.

EBFC topped its group and beat Jamshedpur FC in the semifinal. The Kolkata giant went on to beat OFC in the final and ended a 12-year long wait for a national title.

EBFC striker Cleiton Silva was the top-scorer of the tournament with five goals.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
