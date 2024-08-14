East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: How did EBFC qualify for AFC Champions League 2 prelims?

East Bengal FC faces Altyn Asyr from Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League 2, preliminary round on 14th August, 7:00 PM IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the only two Indian clubs that have qualified for the ACL 2 tournament.

East Bengal will have to beat Altyn Asyr to win a berth in the group stage of the Asian competition.

Mohun Bagan gained direct qualification to the group stage of ACL 2 since it won the Indian Super League last season, beating Mumbai City FC by just one point.

According to the rules, the winner of the Super Cup will win the second Indian berth in the AFC Champions League 2 but will have to play a prelims round to make it to the group stage.

East Bengal won the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, beating Odisha FC 3-2 in extra-time, to secure a spot in the preliminary stage of Asian Champions League 2.

EBFC topped its group and beat Jamshedpur FC in the semifinal. The Kolkata giant went on to beat OFC in the final and ended a 12-year long wait for a national title.

EBFC striker Cleiton Silva was the top-scorer of the tournament with five goals.