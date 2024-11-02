Aces 2025: Sportstar invites nominations for “Best PSU/University/Corporation for Promotion of Sports” award

The stage is set for the Sportstar Aces Awards 2025, presented by The Hindu Group, as it invites nominations for the coveted “Best PSU / University / Corporate for Promotion of Sport“ award.
This prestigious honour celebrates institutions that are redefining India’s sports landscape, recognising those who have championed the cause of sports with innovative programmes, investments, and unwavering support.
Public sector undertakings, leading corporates, and educational institutions that have made a meaningful impact on sports development are encouraged to showcase their achievements.
With the November 15, 2024, deadline fast approaching, eligible contenders can submit their entries and stories of success on Sportstar’s official awards portal at sportstar.thehindu.com/aces-awards/nominated-awards
This award is more than a trophy; it’s a chance to stand tall among India’s true patrons of sport and inspire others to join in the pursuit of sporting excellence.
Scan QR code to enter Sportstar’s official awards portal
