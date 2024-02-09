MagazineBuy Print

Hardik Singh wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

For his performances in 2023, Hardik was named as the FIH Player of the Year.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 11:42 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports).
Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports).
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: PTI

Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Though Hardik’s year started with a setback, when he suffered an injury during India’s World Cup campaign in Odisha, he bounced back in style. Hardik was a vital clog in the Indian team under coach Craig Fulton, which won the Asian Champions Trophy in August.

Serving as the vice captain of the side, Hardik was influential in India clinching gold at the Asian Games to seal a Paris Olympics berth.

For his performances, Hardik was named the FIH Player of the Year in December. Earlier, in March, he was awarded the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022.

