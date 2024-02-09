Hardik Singh wins Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Indian hockey player Hardik Singh won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportsman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Though Hardik’s year started with a setback, when he suffered an injury during India’s World Cup campaign in Odisha, he bounced back in style. Hardik was a vital clog in the Indian team under coach Craig Fulton, which won the Asian Champions Trophy in August.

Following a vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations, fans and media, India's Hardik Singh and Savita Punia have been named the FIH Best Male Player and FIH Best Female Goalkeeper of the Year respectively



Details: https://t.co/jp6EFqUTRk#IndianHockeypic.twitter.com/YYuX5fqIFR — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 19, 2023

Serving as the vice captain of the side, Hardik was influential in India clinching gold at the Asian Games to seal a Paris Olympics berth.

For his performances, Hardik was named the FIH Player of the Year in December. Earlier, in March, he was awarded the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022.

