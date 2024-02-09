Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the Sportstar Aces Award for Sportstar of the Year (Male) at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Thursday.

This is his second consecutive Sportstar of the Year award.

Neeraj, the world No. 1 in men’s javelin throw, began 2023 by winning Diamond League events in Doha [88.67m] and Lausanne [87.66 m], before becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with an 88.17m throw.

He then defended his Asian Games gold with a season-best throw of 88.88m in Hangzhou. He was also one of the five finalists for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award in 2023.

Neeraj Chopra in 2023

Moved to the top of men’s javelin throw world rankings

Won gold in 2023 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17m

Won the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m

Defended his Asian Games gold with a season-best throw of 88.88

Named in top five for World Athletics’ Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2023 award

ALSO READ: ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’, says Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, and Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.