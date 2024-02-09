Sift Kaur Samra wins Sportswoman of the Year (Individual) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra won the Sportstar Aces Award for the Sportswoman of the Year (Individual) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Samra made headlines during the Asian Games when she pipped the World Champion, China’s Zhang Qiongyue, to take the gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

🥇🇮🇳Sift Kaur Samra takes Indian's gold medal tally at #AsianGames2023 to five with a world record in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final



On the way to the gold, Samra broke the world record in the event too. She finished with a score of 469.6—a mammoth 7.3 ahead of Qiongyue. Samra’s total smashed the previous best (467) by 2.6 points.

The other notable medal for the World No. 11 in 2023 was a bronze at the ISSF World Cup in Bhopal.

