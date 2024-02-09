MagazineBuy Print

Vandana Katariya wins Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, where she scored four goals.

Published : Feb 09, 2024 12:28 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vandana Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps. 
Vandana Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Vandana Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vandana Katariya won the Sporstar Aces Award for Sportswoman of the Year (Team Sports) at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shami, Vaishali among winners at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

Katariya became the first Indian women’s hockey player to record 300 international caps. She completed the milestone during the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, where she scored four goals. The 31-year-old also played a crucial role in helping India clinch a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

She was one of the mainstays in the Indian team, which climbed up to sixth — its best-ever — in the world rankings. Katariya also scored in India’s 3-0 win over Spain in the final of the Spanish Hockey Federation tournament.

Katariya was awarded Hockey India’s Dhanraj Pillay Award for the Forward of the Year 2022, and her performances in 2023 further reiterated her class.

