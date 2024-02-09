Head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team Rahul Dravid won the award for Coach of the Year at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I am truly honoured to receive the Sportstar Aces Coach of the Year Award. As a coach, I don’t score any runs, take any wickets, or any catches. Basically, I am relying on other people to make me look good. So I’d like to accept this award on behalf of the captain and the players who I have been privileged to work with over the last year. It took the efforts of my support staff, our coaches, and all our network of professionals for me to be able to perform to the best of my abilities,” Dravid said in a video message.

The Indian cricket team scaled new heights in 2023, under the watch of Dravid. Before reaching the final of the ODI World Cup, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia, Rohit Sharma and his men won the Asia Cup in style, decimating Sri Lanka in the final. The team had also reached the final of the World Test Championship in June, where it was beaten by Australia.

But with the rise of the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, plus the impending return of Rishabh Pant in the scheme of things, it’s fair to say that Dravid has ensured a strong foundation for the coming years.

ACHIEVEMENTS IN 2023

Helped India qualify for the World Cup and World Test Championship final

Coached India to record-extending eighth Asia Cup title

The event is presented by Amul, powered by IDFC First Bank in association with Indian Oil. The associate partners are LIC India, State Bank of India, Greyon Cosmetic, India Cements, United India Insurance, NTPC, and Ramaiah University. The realty partner is Casagrand, with online grocery partner Big Basket, colour partner Nippon Paint and education partner Christ University. The co-sponsors are Pratiyogita Darpan, SSVM, PSG, Signpost, Digital OOH Partner, NDTV, Broadcast Partner, WordsWork, PR Partner and Dailyhunt, Online Streaming Partner.