‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’ – Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024

During the  Sportstar Aces Awards jury meeting, Abhinav Bindra’s way of judging a hotly debated category was to go with a key element of team sports and leadership.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 09:56 IST - 2 MINS READ

Abhinav Bindra
Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter, is serving as a member of the jury for the Sportstar Aces Awards for the second year in a row. 
Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter, is serving as a member of the jury for the  Sportstar Aces Awards for the second year in a row.
Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter, is serving as a member of the jury for the  Sportstar Aces Awards for the second year in a row.

Abhinav Bindra, an Olympic gold medal-winning shooter, is serving as a member of the jury for the  Sportstar Aces Awards for the second year in a row. He was thrilled to be a part of the decision-making process to select the winners for the Awards’ sixth chapter.

“This jury has some legendary figures, and it’s an absolute honour for me to be a part of this panel and the process. The discussions were very fruitful. When you have different points of view, everyone needs to have a chance to share those views and allow room for debate. That was done very well here. It was a chance for us to relive some of the highs and reflect on the areas we can improve,” Bindra said about the adjudication process.

With success at the continental and world levels in many disciplines, Bindra believes the road ahead looks bright for a growing pool of aspiring athletes in India.

“It’s been a fantastic year. Right from the Asian Games [in Hangzhou], where we got 107 medals, to a heartening show in Parasports and the performance of the men’s cricket team, even though they didn’t win, 2023 has been a good one for the country,” the 41-year-old said.

During the jury meeting, Bindra’s way of judging a hotly debated category was to go with a key element of team sports and leadership.

“Sometimes we make the error of viewing performances purely through the superficial outcomes of sporting events, but sport is so much more. Athletes are about so much more, which gives a powerful message to the sporting community and society. Performances in the field of sports are one thing, of course, but their role in impacting society is also important. And that’s what a  Sportstar Award winner should embody, in my opinion,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the winners on the day of the Awards. My heartfelt congratulations go out to the athletes for their scintillating performances and for all the hard work they’ve put in, not just over the last year but for many years prior. “Congratulations to their coaches, support staff, and families, often the unsung heroes of their sporting journey. Best wishes to all,” Bindra added.

Related Topics

Abhinav Bindra /

Sportstar Aces Awards

