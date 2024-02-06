MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion

Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat is particularly pleased with the confident performances of young shooters making their mark in the international arena.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 10:50 IST - 2 MINS READ

Anjali Bhagwat
Anjali Bhagwat, an Olympic shooter and a member of the Sportstar Aces Awards jury, is delighted with the achievements of Indian shooters and archers in 2023. 
Anjali Bhagwat, an Olympic shooter and a member of the  Sportstar Aces Awards jury, is delighted with the achievements of Indian shooters and archers in 2023.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Anjali Bhagwat, an Olympic shooter and a member of the  Sportstar Aces Awards jury, is delighted with the achievements of Indian shooters and archers in 2023.  | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Anjali Bhagwat, an Olympic shooter and a member of the  Sportstar Aces Awards jury, is delighted with the achievements of Indian shooters and archers in 2023. Despite a disappointing performance at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian shooters have been successful in recent events. Additionally, Indian archers have also won awards across various categories.

“We changed policies [in shooting], and the game has changed overall. A few new events have been introduced, including mixed team events where we’re ranked number one internationally,” Anjali said.

She is particularly pleased with the confident performances of young shooters making their mark in the international arena.

ALSO READ
Viswanathan Anand: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports

“Our young crop is doing so well, and whoever has won the Olympic quota or is on the Indian team is all below 20, the nation’s youth. They’re winning the junior and senior World Championships and the World Cups. They won the Olympic quotas not just with medals but with good scores. If you look at Sift Kaur Samra, she created a new world record (469.60). Shooting 590+ in the qualification round of a three-position event is challenging; it is an outdoor discipline where light, wind, and other factors can affect your performance significantly. I don’t like predicting medals at the Olympics because it’s a different ball game. Our shooters are catching up to the world. I am optimistic that our performance in the Olympics will be good,” she added.

Anjali hailed para archer Sheetal Devi’s breakout performances in 2023, which saw her top the world rankings and win medals across several international events.

ALSO READ
‘Sports broadcasting crucial for appreciation of achievements’: Aparna Popat

“I saw her shooting two shots back-to-back on point — we call it a 10.9, a dead centre — that requires tremendous focus and confidence. When you know you’re shooting well, you need to have control over your mind, as your thoughts will drift to the podium or some unwanted thoughts might creep in and distract you. But she held her nerves. She was so confident of winning that tournament, and that’s the best part,” she explained. Anjali is pleased that selecting winners is becoming increasingly difficult each year. “We had difficulties arriving at a conclusion about some of the awards. This time, we’ve looked at factors like the overall impact on the nation and the overall popularity of the athlete.

“These things matter because we’re trying to inculcate a certain sporting culture among the people of the country. We’re bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

We need this kind of culture and excitement among people in the country, and how athletes contribute to this also matters,” she said about the process.

More stories from this issue

Related Topics

Sheetal Devi /

Sift Kaur Samra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion
    Anjali Bhagwat
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  4. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on ACES Awards

  1. Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion
    Anjali Bhagwat
  2. Viswanathan Anand: Sportstar Aces Awards a fossil record of Indian sports
    Viswanathan Anand
  3. ‘Sports broadcasting crucial for appreciation of achievements’: Aparna Popat
    Aparna Popat
  4. ‘Reliving highs and identifying areas for improvement’ – Abhinav Bindra on Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Abhinav Bindra
  5. Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Ahmedabad Defenders nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year ‘ Award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Anjali Bhagwat: Role of athletes in popularising the sport a key criterion
    Anjali Bhagwat
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  3. AFCON 2024: Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria before semifinal against South Africa
    PTI
  4. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
  5. Marsh captains Australia T20 squad for NZ series
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment