Abhinav Bindra says he will be one of Paris Olympics torch bearers

Bindra created history by winning the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 22:45 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai on October 15, 2023.
Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Indian former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra speaks during the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) on the first day of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai on October 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra on Thursday said that he will be one of the torch bearers of the Paris Olympics Games.

“Excited to share that I’ll be a torch bearer for the @paris2024 Olympic Games, a beacon of peace and perseverance across the globe. This flame represents our collective spirit and the power of dreams. A great privilege and honour,” Bindra wrote on ‘X’ with a picture of the torch.

ALSO READ: Sports Ministry gets Rs 45 crore boost in Union Budget

The Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris.

Bindra, 41, is India’s first-ever individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

The former shooting ace created history by winning the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008.

