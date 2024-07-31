MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals

India’s badmiton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 19:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Paris Olympics 2024.
India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s badmiton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Wednesday was drawn against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics.

The Indian pair has won the last three matches against the Malaysian pair but lost eight on the bounce before that. Satwik and Chirag had qualified for the knockouts after winning both their matches in Pool C.

If they are able to get past the Malaysian pair, they will take on the either top-seeded Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China or Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto of Indonesia.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Badminton /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters announces squad for tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Can Lakshya Sen face HS Prannoy in men’s singles round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  2. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Veteran paddler Ni’s dream run ends in defeat by China’s Sun
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes sixth in semifinal C/D, to compete for places 19-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Table Tennis LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika Batra to face Japan’s Miu Hirano in round of 16- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Kerala Blasters announces squad for tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Argentina and Australia both win to share top spot in women’s Pool B
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Can Lakshya Sen face HS Prannoy in men’s singles round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment