Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals

India’s badmiton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Wednesday was drawn against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics.
The Indian pair has won the last three matches against the Malaysian pair but lost eight on the bounce before that. Satwik and Chirag had qualified for the knockouts after winning both their matches in Pool C.
If they are able to get past the Malaysian pair, they will take on the either top-seeded Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China or Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Ardianto of Indonesia.
MORE TO FOLLOW
