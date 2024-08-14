MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No silver medal for Vinesh Phogat LIVE reactions: CAS rejects plea for medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration of Sport dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s plea for a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, putting an end to the case on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 22:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
After reaching the women’s 50kg final of her competition on August 7, Vinesh was disqualified for being a little over 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in.
After reaching the women’s 50kg final of her competition on August 7, Vinesh was disqualified for being a little over 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

After reaching the women’s 50kg final of her competition on August 7, Vinesh was disqualified for being a little over 100 grams overweight during the weigh-in. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration of Sport dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s plea for a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, putting an end to the case on Wednesday.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No silver medal for Vinesh Phogat LIVE reactions: CAS rejects plea for medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal loses 2-3 to Altyn Asyr in AFC Champions League 2 prelims, will play in Challenge League
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
  4. How this 86-year-old fan has missed only one Champions League final in which Real Madrid played
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 14: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters in Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. No silver medal for Vinesh Phogat LIVE reactions: CAS rejects plea for medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympian from France suspended for past social media posts
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports where the nations had a clean sweep of gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat heartbreak to Mondo Duplantis World Record — Top 10 moments from the 2024 Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: List of best, worst host nation finishes at Summer Games; France fifth in medal tally
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No silver medal for Vinesh Phogat LIVE reactions: CAS rejects plea for medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal loses 2-3 to Altyn Asyr in AFC Champions League 2 prelims, will play in Challenge League
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. No silver for Vinesh Phogat at Paris 2024 Olympics, CAS dismisses appeal
    Team Sportstar
  4. How this 86-year-old fan has missed only one Champions League final in which Real Madrid played
    Reuters
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 14: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Joshua Paris lose in doubles pre-quarters in Poland
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment