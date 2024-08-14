No silver medal for Vinesh Phogat LIVE reactions: CAS rejects plea for medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration of Sport dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s plea for a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, putting an end to the case on Wednesday.
More to follow.
