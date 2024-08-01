MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz

The former England national team and Premier League manager joins the “Reggae Boyz” after head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson abruptly resigned last month following Jamaica’s poor showing at the Copa America tournament.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 07:49 IST , CHICAGO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Steve McClaren before the game.
FILE PHOTO: Steve McClaren before the game. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Steve McClaren before the game. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Steve McClaren was hired as head coach of Jamaica’s men’s national soccer team on Wednesday, the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) said.

The former England national team and Premier League manager joins the “Reggae Boyz” after head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson abruptly resigned last month following Jamaica’s poor showing at the Copa America tournament.

McClaren, most recently an assistant coach with Manchester United FC, was signed to a two-year deal with a goal to guide Jamaica toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States, the JFF said.

“I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career,” said McClaren, who had worked with Jamaica as a FIFA Global Eco Analysis project technical advisor.

ALSO READ | Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kickoff violations

“I quickly came to realize the potential that the country possessed. In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead.”

Jamaica’s chances to qualify for the 2026 World Cup have improved with FIFA’s expansion of the tournament to 48 teams rather than 32, with three automatic qualifying places available to CONCACAF nations.

The Reggae Boyz will next face Cuba in a 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League match on September 6 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jamaica /

Steve McClaren /

Premier League /

England /

CONCACAF /

Nations League /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What are repechage rounds? Rules and format explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  2. Fifteen stadiums, five cities in Saudi 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
    AFP
  3. Manchester City fined more than two million pounds for kickoff violations
    Reuters
  4. Son nets twice in Tottenham’s preseason win in South Korea
    Reuters
  5. ‘That’s it for me as a coach’ says former Liverpool boss Klopp
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. McClaren appointed head coach of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya stays on track, dumps medal-favourite Christie in must-win encounter
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What are repechage rounds? Rules and format explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: From training overload injury to Olympic medal - Sarabjot Singh’s redemption arc comes full circle in Chateauroux
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment