Paris Olympics 2024: Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games

The 30-year-old, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, was a doubt for Paris after recently breaking the ring finger on his right hand.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 10:28 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia hockey player Matt Dawson.
FILE PHOTO: Australia hockey player Matt Dawson. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@therealmattdawson06
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia hockey player Matt Dawson. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@therealmattdawson06

Australia field hockey player Matt Dawson has gone to extraordinary lengths to compete at the Paris Olympics, amputating part of a finger to ensure he will be fit for his third Games.

The 30-year-old, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, was a doubt for Paris after recently breaking the ring finger on his right hand.

Doctors gave him a choice of amputating part of his finger or letting it recover. Only one way would ensure he got to Paris.

“I didn’t have much time to make the decision,” he told Australian broadcaster Seven Network.

“I made the decision then I called my wife and she said, ‘I don’t want you to make a rash decision’. But I guess I had all the information I needed to make a decision for not only playing in Paris, but for life after and giving myself the best health.”

ALSO READ | It has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics, says Abhishek

The Seven Network showed footage of Dawson wearing a protective black guard over his finger.

The Australian men’s coach praised Dawson for his courage and commitment, while admitting he was not sure if he would do the same. “The best way of recovering from it was to just chop the end of the finger off,” coach Colin Batch said.

“So that’s what he decided to do. It’s not something a coach can decide for a player.

“Full marks to Matt. Obviously he’s really committed to playing in Paris. I’m not sure I would have done it, but he’s done it, so great.”

Australia, runnersup up to Belgium at Tokyo, will hope to go one better in Paris where the hockey tournament starts July 27.

