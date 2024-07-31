MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral

After South Korea won bronze and North Korea silver in the mixed doubles behind China, South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon took a group photo after the medal ceremony.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 12:45 IST , SEOUL - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, silver medallist, takes a selfie with teammate Shin Yubin, China’s Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun, gold medallists, and North Korea’s Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim, bronze medallists, after the mixed doubles medal ceremony at South Paris Arena on Tuesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea's Lim Jonghoon, silver medallist, takes a selfie with teammate Shin Yubin, China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun, gold medallists, and North Korea's Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim, bronze medallists, after the mixed doubles medal ceremony at South Paris Arena on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, silver medallist, takes a selfie with teammate Shin Yubin, China’s Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun, gold medallists, and North Korea’s Jong Sik Ri and Kum Yong Kim, bronze medallists, after the mixed doubles medal ceremony at South Paris Arena on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Images of Olympic table tennis players from North Korea and South Korea taking a selfie together on the medal podium in Paris went viral in South Korea Wednesday, hailed as a rare show of cross-border unity.

Nuclear-armed North Korea declared the South its principal enemy earlier this year and tensions between the two countries are at one of their highest points in years.

But after South Korea won bronze and North Korea silver in the mixed doubles behind China, South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon took a group photo after the medal ceremony.

North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the South’s Shin Yubin and the victorious Chinese team Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha all beamed into Lim’s phone, a South Korean-made Samsung.

READ | China mixed doubles gold medalist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident

“A selfie with both Koreas’ national flags and a Samsung phone,” said the widely read daily JongAng Ilbo.

It was the first time North Korea had been on an Olympic podium since 2016, as it did not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics because of the Covid pandemic.

“I congratulated them when they were introduced as Silver medallists,” Lim told Korean media after the award ceremony.

South Korean broadcasters have repeatedly run videos of the selfie, with many commentators reflecting on the significance of a rare moment of unity.

“This is the true spirit of the Olympics,” one commentator said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

