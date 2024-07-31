MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming

While the US has now won 3,000 medals in Summer and Winter Olympics combined, no other country has even half that tally.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 12:53 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Regan Smith, silver medallist, and Katharine Berkoff, bronze medallist, during the Women’s 100m Backstroke medal ceremony at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on Tuesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Regan Smith, silver medallist, and Katharine Berkoff, bronze medallist, during the Women’s 100m Backstroke medal ceremony at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Regan Smith, silver medallist, and Katharine Berkoff, bronze medallist, during the Women’s 100m Backstroke medal ceremony at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The United States claimed its 3,000th Olympic medal when Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke on Tuesday, but it has struggled to reach the top step of the swimming podium at La Defense Arena.

While the US has now won 3,000 medals in Summer and Winter Olympics combined, no other country has even half that tally.

But in Paris, the Americans are still well behind in the gold medal charts, with five countries ahead of them - for now.

Australia has won four golds in the pool and although the Americans have won a whopping 15 medals overall, they have claimed only two golds.

The American men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team finished second behind Britain, while Bobby Finke was second in the men’s 800m freestyle final on Tuesday night.

“I think we’re always shooting for gold, that’s the American standard,” relay swimmer Drew Kibler said.

“It is a really special thing to be on that podium and it was really tough a few years ago missing that podium. So it’s a step forward, but we’re always shooting for gold.”

FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS

Exactly 32 years ago to the day, David Berkoff won the men’s 100 metres backstroke at the Barcelona Games, and his daughter Katharine followed in her father’s footsteps in the women’s event in Paris.

Her father won four Olympic medals in all, and when 23-year-old Berkoff won her first, it was also the 600th medal the US had won in swimming.

“I’ve been dreaming of being at the Olympics for my whole life. I definitely have more goals and I’m not quite satisfied yet,” Berkoff told reporters.

When asked if her father had given her any advice, she said: “He’s been very supportive, just trying to remind me to stay in my own lane, remember why I’m doing what I’m doing and just do it for myself and no one else.

“I’m so grateful they get to be here to watch... just grateful for my parents’ support along the way.”

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown defended her backstroke crown while Americans Smith and Berkoff completed the podium.

“I think other people’s performances are completely out of my control and Kaylee is one of one. She is an absolutely incredible racer and she knows what to do when it matters,” said Smith after claiming her fourth Olympic medal.

“I’m really proud of myself... I stayed in my own lane, I executed my race plan and I left it all in the pool.”

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Swimming /

Kaylee McKeown

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bright start to Gambhir-Suryakumar era in T20Is
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: PV Sindhu in action; Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie virtual knockout — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Aishwary, Swapnil begin Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification; PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in badminton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Italy silences French crowd to claim gold in women’s fencing team event
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff renews call for video reviews in tennis after line-call controversy in loss to Vekic
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Aishwary, Swapnil begin Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification; PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in badminton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bright start to Gambhir-Suryakumar era in T20Is
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: PV Sindhu in action; Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie virtual knockout — July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates Day 5: Aishwary, Swapnil begin Men’s 50m Rifle 3P qualification; PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in action in badminton
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment