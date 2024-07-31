Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming

The United States claimed its 3,000th Olympic medal when Regan Smith and Katharine Berkoff won silver and bronze in the women’s 100m backstroke on Tuesday, but it has struggled to reach the top step of the swimming podium at La Defense Arena.

While the US has now won 3,000 medals in Summer and Winter Olympics combined, no other country has even half that tally.

But in Paris, the Americans are still well behind in the gold medal charts, with five countries ahead of them - for now.

Australia has won four golds in the pool and although the Americans have won a whopping 15 medals overall, they have claimed only two golds.

The American men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team finished second behind Britain, while Bobby Finke was second in the men’s 800m freestyle final on Tuesday night.

“I think we’re always shooting for gold, that’s the American standard,” relay swimmer Drew Kibler said.

“It is a really special thing to be on that podium and it was really tough a few years ago missing that podium. So it’s a step forward, but we’re always shooting for gold.”

FATHER’S FOOTSTEPS

Exactly 32 years ago to the day, David Berkoff won the men’s 100 metres backstroke at the Barcelona Games, and his daughter Katharine followed in her father’s footsteps in the women’s event in Paris.

Her father won four Olympic medals in all, and when 23-year-old Berkoff won her first, it was also the 600th medal the US had won in swimming.

“I’ve been dreaming of being at the Olympics for my whole life. I definitely have more goals and I’m not quite satisfied yet,” Berkoff told reporters.

When asked if her father had given her any advice, she said: “He’s been very supportive, just trying to remind me to stay in my own lane, remember why I’m doing what I’m doing and just do it for myself and no one else.

“I’m so grateful they get to be here to watch... just grateful for my parents’ support along the way.”

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown defended her backstroke crown while Americans Smith and Berkoff completed the podium.

“I think other people’s performances are completely out of my control and Kaylee is one of one. She is an absolutely incredible racer and she knows what to do when it matters,” said Smith after claiming her fourth Olympic medal.

“I’m really proud of myself... I stayed in my own lane, I executed my race plan and I left it all in the pool.”