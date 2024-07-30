World record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy made a thrilling late surge to claim the men’s 100-metre backstroke gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.
The former world champion touched the wall in exactly 52 seconds, edging China’s silver medallist Xu Jiayu by 0.32 of a second at La Defense Arena.
American Ryan Murphy took bronze and was brave in his bid for a second Olympic gold in the event, eight years after being champion at the 2016 Rio Games.
Xu led for most of the race but Ceccon found another gear to condemn the veteran Chinese swimmer to a second 100m backstroke silver, eight years after he finished runner-up to Murphy.
ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold
For the rangy Ceccon, it was confirmation of his talent since announcing himself with the world record in 2022 and claiming the world title in Budapest that year.
Tatjana Smith wins 100m breaststroke gold
Tatjana Smith took South Africa’s first gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday and added the 100-metre breaststroke title to the 200 metres she won at Tokyo 2021 under her maiden name of Schoenmaker.
China’s world champion Tang Qianting took the silver medal and Ireland’s Mona McSharry shed tears of joy and amazement after an extraordinary three-way battle for bronze.
Tang led at the turn but Smith, only fourth at that point, powered back to win in one minute 05.28 seconds, 0.26 clear of the Chinese, to make up for securing silver in the event in Tokyo.
The winning time was slower than the 1:05.00 Smith had clocked in the heats.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Thomas Ceccon wins men’s 100 metres backstroke gold; Tatjana Smith wins women’s breaststroke
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Men’s triathlon postponed to Wednesday due to Seine pollution levels
- Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal event after he advances at the Olympics
- SL vs IND 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia’s O’Callaghan foils clubmate Titmus for 200m freestyle gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE