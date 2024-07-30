MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Thomas Ceccon wins men’s 100 metres backstroke gold; Tatjana Smith wins women’s breaststroke

For Ceccon, it was confirmation of his talent since announcing himself with the world record in 2022 and claiming the world title in Budapest that year.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 08:54 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

World record holder Thomas Ceccon of Italy made a thrilling late surge to claim the men’s 100-metre backstroke gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday.

The former world champion touched the wall in exactly 52 seconds, edging China’s silver medallist Xu Jiayu by 0.32 of a second at La Defense Arena.

American Ryan Murphy took bronze and was brave in his bid for a second Olympic gold in the event, eight years after being champion at the 2016 Rio Games.

Xu led for most of the race but Ceccon found another gear to condemn the veteran Chinese swimmer to a second 100m backstroke silver, eight years after he finished runner-up to Murphy.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Romania’s Popovici takes men’s 200 metres freestyle gold

For the rangy Ceccon, it was confirmation of his talent since announcing himself with the world record in 2022 and claiming the world title in Budapest that year.

Tatjana Smith wins 100m breaststroke gold

Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
Tatjana Smith, of South Africa, poses with her gold medal after winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Tatjana Smith took South Africa’s first gold of the Paris Olympics on Monday and added the 100-metre breaststroke title to the 200 metres she won at Tokyo 2021 under her maiden name of Schoenmaker.

China’s world champion Tang Qianting took the silver medal and Ireland’s Mona McSharry shed tears of joy and amazement after an extraordinary three-way battle for bronze.

Tang led at the turn but Smith, only fourth at that point, powered back to win in one minute 05.28 seconds, 0.26 clear of the Chinese, to make up for securing silver in the event in Tokyo.

The winning time was slower than the 1:05.00 Smith had clocked in the heats.

