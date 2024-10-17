IND vs NZ: India bowled out for 46 by New Zealand, its lowest Test total at home

India was bowled out for 46, its lowest total at home, during the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

This is India’s third-lowest score ever in Tests as well.

Matt Henry and William O’Rourke were the main architects of India’s collapse, taking five and four wickets, respectively, as the team was bowled out in under two sessions in overcast conditions.

Only Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) managed double-digit scores while five India batters — Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Raichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah — were dismissed for a duck.

India’s lowest Test scores at home

1) 46 vs New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2024

2) 75 vs West Indies in Delhi, 1987

3) 76 vs South Africa in Ahmedabad, 2008