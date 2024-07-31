MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: China mixed doubles gold medallist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident

Wang’s elation turned to disbelief, anger and frustration when he discovered that his paddle - crucial for his singles and team events - had been damaged by excited photographers rushing to capture the moment.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 11:25 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang Chuqin in action during the mixed doubles gold medal match on Wednesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang Chuqin in action during the mixed doubles gold medal match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Wang Chuqin in action during the mixed doubles gold medal match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

China’s 24-year-old table tennis player Wang Chuqin was overjoyed after securing his first Olympic gold medal alongside teammate Sun Yingsha on Tuesday.

But his elation soon turned to disbelief, anger and frustration when he discovered that his paddle - crucial for his singles and team events - had been damaged by excited photographers rushing to capture the moment.

Visibly upset, Wang tried to ask for an explanation. His coach tried to hug him in an effort to console him and ask him to stay calm.

Wang soon regained his composure despite the setback.

“At that moment, I lost control of my emotions a little. I couldn’t understand why the photographers would do that,” Wang said, still visibly affected by the incident.

READ | North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral

“I guess they didn’t mean it. I can’t do anything now that it’s already happened. I believe I’ll still be able to play well with my backup bat. Maybe this is fate.”

Wang and his partner Sun, who have now claimed the mixed doubles gold medal that China missed out on in Tokyo, are among the most popular athletes in China with a loyal following.

Many fans expressed anger towards the photographers on China’s social media Weibo.

With little time to celebrate their victory, Wang is set to face Swedish player Truls Moregard in the men’s singles round of 32 on Wednesday and will compete against India in the team event starting August 6.

Related stories

Related Topics

Table Tennis /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Sun Yingsha /

Wang Chuqin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: PV Sindhu in action; Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie virtual knockout at 1:40 pm— July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China mixed doubles gold medallist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident
    Reuters
  3. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek remains on course for another title at Roland Garros by reaching quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek remains on course for another title at Roland Garros by reaching quarterfinals
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA win 3,000th Olympic medal but struggles for golds in swimming
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Italy silences French crowd to claim gold in women’s fencing team event
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Gauff renews call for video reviews in tennis after line-call controversy in loss to Vekic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024, Day 5: PV Sindhu in action; Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie virtual knockout at 1:40 pm— July 31 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: China mixed doubles gold medallist Wang Chuqin’s joy cut short by paparazzi paddle accident
    Reuters
  3. Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 31: Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale in action in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Swiatek remains on course for another title at Roland Garros by reaching quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: North-South Korea table tennis podium selfie goes viral
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment