MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests

The decision came as a relief for the athletes expecting to compete and for Paris authorities who have promised residents a swimmable Seine as a long-term legacy of the Games, with the triathlon a very public test.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 11:14 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris 2024 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Individual - Alexander III Bridge - Maria Carolina Velasquez Soto of Colombia warms up before the race.
Paris 2024 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Individual - Alexander III Bridge - Maria Carolina Velasquez Soto of Colombia warms up before the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics - Triathlon - Women’s Individual - Alexander III Bridge - Maria Carolina Velasquez Soto of Colombia warms up before the race. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Organisers cleared the Olympic women’s and men’s triathlons to go ahead on Wednesday after the latest Seine river water tests showed lower levels of bacteria, ending days of uncertainty over whether the central Paris swim was viable after heavy rains.

The decision came as a relief for the athletes expecting to compete and for Paris authorities who have promised residents a swimmable Seine as a long-term legacy of the Games, with the triathlon a very public test.

“The results of the latest water analyses, received at 3.20 a.m., have been assessed as compliant by World Triathlon allowing for the triathlon competitions to take place,” Paris 2024 and World Triathlon said in a statement.

Fifty-five women representing 34 countries will kick off the contest at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT), with France’s Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain’s Beth Potter, two of the top contenders for gold, set to dive into the river side by side.

The men’s event will take place at 10:45 a.m., immediately after the women’s race.

“It is with great joy that we received this news,” Benjamin Maze, technical director for France’s triathlon federation, told Reuters. “Now that we know we will race, we can mentally switch fully into competition mode.”

Paris has spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of public money on wastewater infrastructure to contain sewage and minimise spillage into the river, and Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip earlier this month in a bid to convince doubters that the water will not make them ill.

The gamble that the river would be clean enough for the triathlon was never guaranteed to pay off as water quality varies widely day-to-day, with rainfall causing concentrations of infection-causing bacteria like E. coli to rise.

Related Topics

triathlon /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US men fall to Serbia 22-14 in 3x3 men’s basketball in disappointing debut; Latvia, Netherland win
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal having ‘fun’ in dream team with Alcaraz
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Wembanyama takes over in OT, helps France escape a serious challenge from Japan; Greece winless
    AP
  5. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US men fall to Serbia 22-14 in 3x3 men’s basketball in disappointing debut; Latvia, Netherland win
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal having ‘fun’ in dream team with Alcaraz
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray makes another great escape to keep career alive
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Wembanyama takes over in OT, helps France escape a serious challenge from Japan; Greece winless
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: US men fall to Serbia 22-14 in 3x3 men’s basketball in disappointing debut; Latvia, Netherland win
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Triathlon races to go ahead on Wednesday as Seine passes water quality tests
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nadal having ‘fun’ in dream team with Alcaraz
    AFP
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Wembanyama takes over in OT, helps France escape a serious challenge from Japan; Greece winless
    AP
  5. Pig’s head threat sees Di Maria abandon return to Argentina
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment