Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev wins men’s 71kg round of 16 bout vs Jose Rodriguez

- August 01, 2024 00:52Nishant wins!
Awaiting the judge’s results. Nishant wins the bout by split decision 3:2. Makes his way through to the quarterfinals were he awaits the winner of the next bout between Mozambique’s T Muxanga and Mexico’s MA Verde Alvarez.
- August 01, 2024 00:51Round 3
Jose not really connecting with the hooks despite the increased count. Manages to land a right hook after pushing Nishant towards the corner.
- August 01, 2024 00:50Round 3
Tight defence from Nishant, Jose increases the speed of the punches, knowing he’s trailing overall.
- August 01, 2024 00:49Round 3
Jose has Nishant in a headlock but Nishant lands a couple of right hooks from that position.
- August 01, 2024 00:49Round 3
Last round underway. Jose looks to back Nishant into a corner but he escapes.
- August 01, 2024 00:48End of round 2
Nishant wins the second round as well, securing full points from four out of five judges.
- August 01, 2024 00:47Round 2
Frantic stuff from Jose but Nishant continues to keep his calm, giving blows in return.
- August 01, 2024 00:46Round 2
Jose looks to go on the attack, but Nishant replies with a hook of his own.
- August 01, 2024 00:46Round 2
The Ecuadorian looks quicker but Nishant has been moving around the ring expertly.
- August 01, 2024 00:45Round 2
Jose looks for an aggressive start, Nishant ducks to escape, landing a few blows on the body.
- August 01, 2024 00:44End of Round 1
Nishant leads at the end of round 1. Four out of five judges give him ten points.
- August 01, 2024 00:43Round 1
Rodriguez feints a right hook before landing one with the other hand. Aggressive latter part of the bout from the Ecuadorian.
- August 01, 2024 00:42Round 1
A flurry of blows from Nishant with either hand but didn’t get the connection in most.
- August 01, 2024 00:42Round 1
A warning for holding for Jose.
- August 01, 2024 00:41Round 1
Nishant with a good riposte, throwing a couple of punches to the body before attempting a right hook.
- August 01, 2024 00:40Round 1
The bell rings and round one is now underway. A strong start from Jose who lands a quick left jab.
- August 01, 2024 00:39Round 1
It will be Jose Rodriguez in the red corner while Nishant will be on the blue. Three rounds to be fought in total, in case you were wondering.
- August 01, 2024 00:37Bout to start soon.
Great Britain’s L Richardson completes a close 3:2 points win over V Abbasov of Serbia. Nishant’s bout will follow next
- August 01, 2024 00:10Know your athlete
Nishant Dev was the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Click the link below to know more about the 23-year-old:
- July 31, 2024 23:51While we wait..
Still a lot of time left for the event to start. But parallelly, India’s HS Prannoy is in action in a men’s singles badminton group stage fixture. Click the link below to follow the match live:
- July 31, 2024 23:43Streaming/telecast information
The bout between Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez can be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website and will be broadcast live on Sports18. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30am
- July 31, 2024 23:41Greetings!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Paris Olympics boxing men’s 71kg round of 16 bout between India’s Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez of Ecuador.
