Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev wins men’s 71kg round of 16 bout vs Jose Rodriguez

Paris 2024 Olympics, Boxing: Catch the scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 men’s 71kg boxing round of 16 match between Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez.

Updated : Aug 01, 2024 01:00 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Paris 2024 men’s 71kg boxing round of 16 match between Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez.

  • August 01, 2024 00:52
    Nishant wins!

    Awaiting the judge’s results. Nishant wins the bout by split decision 3:2. Makes his way through to the quarterfinals were he awaits the winner of the next bout between Mozambique’s T Muxanga and Mexico’s MA Verde Alvarez.

  • August 01, 2024 00:51
    Round 3

    Jose not really connecting with the hooks despite the increased count. Manages to land a right hook after pushing Nishant towards the corner. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:50
    Round 3

    Tight defence from Nishant, Jose increases the speed of the punches, knowing he’s trailing overall. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:49
    Round 3

    Jose has Nishant in a headlock but Nishant lands a couple of right hooks from that position. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:49
    Round 3

    Last round underway. Jose looks to back Nishant into a corner but he escapes. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:48
    End of round 2

    Nishant wins the second round as well, securing full points from four out of five judges.

  • August 01, 2024 00:47
    Round 2

    Frantic stuff from Jose but Nishant continues to keep his calm, giving blows in return. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:46
    Round 2

    Jose looks to go on the attack, but Nishant replies with a hook of his own. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:46
    Round 2

    The Ecuadorian looks quicker but Nishant has been moving around the ring expertly. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:45
    Round 2

    Jose looks for an aggressive start, Nishant ducks to escape, landing a few blows on the body. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:44
    End of Round 1

    Nishant leads at the end of round 1. Four out of five judges give him ten points. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:43
    Round 1

    Rodriguez feints a right hook before landing one with the other hand. Aggressive latter part of the bout from the Ecuadorian. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:42
    Round 1

    A flurry of blows from Nishant with either hand but didn’t get the connection in most. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:42
    Round 1

    A warning for holding for Jose. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:41
    Round 1

    Nishant with a good riposte, throwing a couple of punches to the body before attempting a right hook. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:40
    Round 1

    The bell rings and round one is now underway. A strong start from Jose who lands a quick left jab. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:39
    Round 1

    It will be Jose Rodriguez in the red corner while Nishant will be on the blue. Three rounds to be fought in total, in case you were wondering. 

  • August 01, 2024 00:37
    Bout to start soon.

    Great Britain’s L Richardson completes a close 3:2 points win over V Abbasov of Serbia. Nishant’s bout will follow next

  • August 01, 2024 00:10
    Know your athlete

    Nishant Dev was the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Click the link below to know more about the 23-year-old: 

    Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?

    Nishant Dev booked his spot for Paris Olympics after beating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday.

  • July 31, 2024 23:51
    While we wait..

    Still a lot of time left for the event to start. But parallelly, India’s HS Prannoy is in action in a men’s singles badminton group stage fixture. Click the link below to follow the match live: 

    HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton: Catch the scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 badminton match with India’s HS Prannoy in action in the group stage.

  • July 31, 2024 23:43
    Streaming/telecast information

    The bout between Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez can be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website and will be broadcast live on Sports18. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30am 

  • July 31, 2024 23:41
    Greetings!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Paris Olympics boxing men’s 71kg round of 16 bout between India’s Nishant Dev and Jose Rodriguez of Ecuador. 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

