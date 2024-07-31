MagazineBuy Print

HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon

Paris 2024 Olympics, Badminton: Catch the scores, commentary and updates from the day 5 badminton match with India’s HS Prannoy in action in the group stage.

Updated : Jul 31, 2024 22:59 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton group stage encounter between HS Prannoy and Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

  • July 31, 2024 22:59
    Previous match at Paris 2024

    Prannoy beat Roth - 21-18, 21-12

    Le beat Roth - 21-10. 21-10

  • July 31, 2024 22:54
    List of Indian results today!

    Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 31; Sindhu, Lakshya qualify for badminton R016; Lovlina in boxing quarters

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the Summer Games on Wednesday, July 31.

  • July 31, 2024 22:43
    ICYMI

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag to face Soh-Yik of Malaysia in men’s doubles quarterfinals

    India’s badmiton men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarterfinals at Paris Olympics.

  • July 31, 2024 22:34
    Group K standings at present

    bad group k.png

  • July 31, 2024 22:23
    Lakshya seals a RO16 spot!

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats Indonesia’s Christie, advances to Round of 16

    Paris 2024: The Indian can face his compatriot H.S. Prannoy in the knockout round provided the latter wins his final group stage match.

  • July 31, 2024 22:14
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Paris 2024 Olympics men’s group stage encounter between HS Prannoy and Duc Phat Le will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app. The game will be also be telecast on the Sports 18 network. 

  • July 31, 2024 22:04
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton men’s singles group stage encounter between HS Prannoy and Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game. 

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: "We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment," says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6: August 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff out of women’s doubles a day after her singles loss
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Different but better’ Jacobs confident of defending 100m title
    AFP
  4. HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz closes in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career
    AFP
