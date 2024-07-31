HS Prannoy Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Group stage action vs Duc Phat Le underway soon

- July 31, 2024 22:59Previous match at Paris 2024
Prannoy beat Roth - 21-18, 21-12
Le beat Roth - 21-10. 21-10
- July 31, 2024 22:54List of Indian results today!
- July 31, 2024 22:34Group K standings at present
- July 31, 2024 22:14LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Paris 2024 Olympics men’s group stage encounter between HS Prannoy and Duc Phat Le will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app. The game will be also be telecast on the Sports 18 network.
- July 31, 2024 22:04Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the badminton men’s singles group stage encounter between HS Prannoy and Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game.
