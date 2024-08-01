MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6: Indians in action today — August 1 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 1, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, archery and boxing. 

Published : Aug 01, 2024 01:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in quarterfinals.
India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be in action in quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 1, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as athletics, badminton, shooting, archery and boxing. 

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 1
1st August, Thursday
11am- Athletics - Men’s 20km Race Walk Final- Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht
12:30pm- Golf - Men’s Round 1- Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubhankar Sharma
12:50pm- Athletics - Women’s 20km Race Walk- Priyanka Goswami
1pm- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final- Swapnil Kusale
1:30pm- Hockey - Men’s Group B - India v Belgium
2:30pm- Boxing - Women’s 50kg Round of 16- Nikhat Zareen vs Wu Yu (China)
2:31pm- Archery - Men’s Individual 1/32- Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao (China)
3:10pm - Archery - Men’s Individual 1/16- Pravin Jadhav (Subject to qualification)
3:30pm- Shooting - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification- Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil
3:45pm onwards- Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Vishnu Saravanan
4:30pm- Badminton - Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs  Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik (Malaysia) 
Not before 5:40pm- Badminton - Men’s Singles Round of 16- Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy (Subject to qualification)  
7:05pm- Sailing - Women’s Dinghy Race 1-2- Nethra Kumanan
10pm - Badminton - Women’s Singles Round of 16- PV Sindhu

