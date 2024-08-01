MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Pan obliterates 100m freestyle world record for gold

The 19-year-old’s time of 46.40 seconds shaved 0.40 seconds off his previous mark set at the World Championships in Doha in February.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 02:41 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold Medalist Zhanle Pan of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Gold Medalist Zhanle Pan of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: SARAH STIER
infoIcon

Gold Medalist Zhanle Pan of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men’s 100m Freestyle Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. | Photo Credit: SARAH STIER

China’s Pan Zhanle smashed his own 100 metres freestyle world record as he claimed a thrilling gold in the event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old’s time of 46.40 seconds shaved 0.40 seconds off his previous mark set at the World Championships in Doha in February.

Australia’s silver medallist Kyle Chalmers finished 1.08 seconds behind the incredible Pan, with David Popovici taking bronze for Romania.

More to follow...

