Paris 2024 Olympics: China’s Pan obliterates 100m freestyle world record for gold

China’s Pan Zhanle smashed his own 100 metres freestyle world record as he claimed a thrilling gold in the event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old’s time of 46.40 seconds shaved 0.40 seconds off his previous mark set at the World Championships in Doha in February.

Australia’s silver medallist Kyle Chalmers finished 1.08 seconds behind the incredible Pan, with David Popovici taking bronze for Romania.

