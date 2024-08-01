MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Top seed Swiatek beaten in semifinals by China’s Zheng

Swiatek, the overwhelming favourite for gold after claiming a third successive French Open title this year, was outplayed by the sixth seed, losing 6-2 7-5.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 17:51 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Qinwen Zheng of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates victory against Iga Swiatek of Team Poland during the Women’s Singles Semifinal match on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 01, 2024, in Paris, France.
Qinwen Zheng of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates victory against Iga Swiatek of Team Poland during the Women’s Singles Semifinal match on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Qinwen Zheng of Team People’s Republic of China celebrates victory against Iga Swiatek of Team Poland during the Women’s Singles Semifinal match on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 01, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Poland’s world number one, Iga Swiatek, suffered a shock defeat against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals of the Olympic women’s singles at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Swiatek, the overwhelming favourite for gold after claiming a third successive French Open title this year, was outplayed by the sixth seed, losing 6-2 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In snapping Swiatek’s 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, Australian Open runner-up Zheng became the first Chinese player to reach the singles final at an Olympic tournament.

She will face either Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova or Croatia’s Donna Vekic for the gold medal, while Swiatek will have to console herself with a match for a bronze medal.

With so many big names missing from the Olympic singles and several seeds already out, Swiatek had looked set to add the Olympic gold to her five Grand Slam titles.

She held a 6-0 career record against Zheng, but the 23-year-old Swiatek, known as the queen of clay, was way below her best, spraying errors all over the court -- 36 in total.

Swiatek struggled to settle in the opening set as she looked uncomfortable in the hot and humid conditions, struggling to find her range with shots missing the lines by metres.

After a bathroom break to re-set, she seemed to have regained control in the second set as she went 4-0 ahead.

But it proved a false dawn as the errors returned, and Zheng took full advantage to claw her way back.

Swiatek dropped serve at 5-5, and Zheng then kept calm as she served for a victory -- banging a first serve onto the line on match point that her opponent thought had landed out.

A quick check from the umpire confirmed Swiatek’s fate.

