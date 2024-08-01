MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Paris Olympics.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 17:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton. | Photo Credit: AFP

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Paris Olympics. The Malaysians will meet China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang on Friday. They beat Indonesia’s Alfian Fajar, Ardianto Muhammad Rian 2-0.

HIGHLIGHTS | HOW THE QUARTER UNFOLDED

The Indian duo had an 8-3 win-loss record against their Malaysian opponents, but they had won their last three matches in a row. It was a very close start to the quarterfinal, with both pairs exchanging serves but neither gaining momentum for long. The Indians had a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-game interval but pulled away soon after, extending the advantage with swift points before eventually taking the first game 21-13.

The Malaysians made a comeback in the second game, narrowly defeating the Indians 11-10 at the mid-game interval before quickly extending their lead to 16-12. Each team made a service error, resulting in a score of 17-14 in favor of the Malaysians. The Malaysians then further increased their lead to 21-14, equalising the match 1-1, thereby pushing the match into the deciding game.

Satwik and Chirag got off to a slow start in the final game, trailing 2-4 but soon made it 5-5 as it became evident that the quarterfinal match hurtled towards a tense finish. The Indians, though scratchy, held their nerves to go into the final mid-game interval, 11-9.

After the break, both teams were evenly matched, but the Malaysians surged ahead when it counted and won the last game 21-16.

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

Badminton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton: Satwik/Chirag crash out after 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Satwik/Chirag lose doubles quarterfinal, Prannoy in action vs Lakshya
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australia’s coach Gustavsson leaves by mutual consent after exit in football
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Algerian Khelif advances after Italy’s Carini abandons fight after 46 seconds
    Reuters
  4. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: Amidst the Summer Games glamour, Parisian poverty stands out in stark contrast
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 Badminton updates: Lakshya takes on Prannoy in All-Indian pre-quarterfinals; When, where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton: Satwik/Chirag crash out after 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss
    Team Sportstar
  4. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Satwik/Chirag lose doubles quarterfinal, Prannoy in action vs Lakshya
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment