Satwik/Chirag HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinals, Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton: Satwik/Chirag crash out after 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 loss to Soh/Chia

Satwik, Chirag lose in quarters of Men’s Doubles badminton at Paris Olympics
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the Men’s doubles event in badminton, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the Paris Olympics.
It was looking smooth sailing for the pair when it was 4-0 up in the second game after winning the first game 21-13. But the Malaysian pair was swift in countering and pinning the Indian pair back.
- August 01, 2024 17:3516-21 - Chia/Soh win third game
Game for Malaysia. Satwik’s return is into the net and that gets the Malaysia pair a spot in the semifinals.
- August 01, 2024 17:3416-20
Chirag’s return on the service is into the net. Four game points for Malaysia.
- August 01, 2024 17:3416-19
Soh and Chirag in a long rally. Soh drops a shot just a little bit shorter and Chirag cannot get to it.
- August 01, 2024 17:3216-18
A two point lead for Malaysia. Chirag hits his return into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:3216-17
Satwik thinks a service is short and withdraws, only to find the shuttle hitting his leg.
- August 01, 2024 17:3116-16
Chirag hits a backhand wide of the side gallery.
- August 01, 2024 17:3116-15
India leads! Chia’s pick up of a drop cannot clear the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:3015-15
Satwik finds space to the left side of the Malaysian half and hits the winner.
- August 01, 2024 17:2914-15
Chirag misses his return on the service.
- August 01, 2024 17:2914-14
The Malaysians are back. Satwik hits into the net on his service return.
- August 01, 2024 17:2814-13
Satwik again is drawn too far to the left. Chia exploits that and hits it to the right.
- August 01, 2024 17:2814-12
Chia hits a shot to the right side of the court. That is a tough angle for Satwik to cover. Point to Malaysia.
- August 01, 2024 17:2714-11
Chia withdraws his shot at the last minute looking to send in a drop. That leads to him hitting the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:2613-11
A quick rally between the two teams. Chirag hits a flat return which Chia hits into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:2512-11
Chirag’s smash is fired into the Chia and India gets the point.
- August 01, 2024 17:2511-11
Satwik hits a forehand into the net. The parity is restored.
- August 01, 2024 17:2411-10
A service fault from Satwik.
- August 01, 2024 17:2311-9
Satwik with yet another smash. This time Soh can get his racquet to it but only to hit the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:2210-9
India leads for the first time this game. Satwik with a bullet smash into Soh.
- August 01, 2024 17:229-9
Chirag gets a cross court smash to the right after an elongated rally between the two pairs. The scores are level again.
- August 01, 2024 17:218-9
Chirag miscues a forehand out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 17:218-8
The game is level again after Soh’s return goes long.
- August 01, 2024 17:207-8
Chirag with a smash into Chia. The return is out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 17:206-8
Chirag errs in returning a service. Point to Malaysia.
- August 01, 2024 17:196-7
Satwik goes too strong with his forehand and hits it out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 17:186-6
Chia hits a forehand smash long. Point for India. They challenge the call but in vain.
- August 01, 2024 17:175-6
Chia’s smash forces Chirag to hit into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:175-5
Chirag levels the game with a close-range smash.
- August 01, 2024 17:174-5
Chirag changes the angle from the left to the right. It is well disguised and dropped at the net. Point for India.
- August 01, 2024 17:163-5
Chirag gets his forehand between the Malaysian pair and none is able to get it back.
- August 01, 2024 17:162-5
Satwik hits his forehand into the net. Another unforced error by the Indians.
- August 01, 2024 17:152-4
Soh pierces the gap between the Indian pair with a forehand and gets the point.
- August 01, 2024 17:142-3
Chia goes into the net from his shot. A point for India.
- August 01, 2024 17:141-3
Chirag hits his return into the net from close range.
- August 01, 2024 17:131-2
Chirag gets a backhand into the mid court but Chia and Soh are not able to sort their positions out and return it.
- August 01, 2024 17:130-2
Chia with a cross court smash into Satwik. A 2-0 lead for Malaysia.
- August 01, 2024 17:120-1
Soh’s smash from the right side of the court beats Satwik.
- August 01, 2024 17:11Game 3
All to play for in the final game. Chia to serve.
- August 01, 2024 17:1014-21 - Soh/Chia win second game
Satwik with an error on the return and the seocnd game goes to Malaysia.
We’re headed into a decider.
- August 01, 2024 17:0914-20
Game point for Malaysia as Chirag hits into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:0914-19
Satwik’s pick up from the right side of the court is wide of the side gallery on the left.
- August 01, 2024 17:0814-18
Satwik tries an audacious around-the-bound return but it only goes into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:0814-17
Chirag is about to return a service until he realises it is falling short. Another service error.
- August 01, 2024 17:0813-17
Yet another service error from Chirag.
- August 01, 2024 17:0713-16
Chirag forces Chia to hit into the net. India gets the point.
- August 01, 2024 17:0612-16
Chirag again returns a service into the net and India loses the point.
- August 01, 2024 17:0612-15
A three point lead for Malaysia as Chirag hits into the net.
- August 01, 2024 17:0512-14
Soh goes down the line and Chirag cannot meet it.
- August 01, 2024 17:0512-13
A couple of smashes from Satwik, first to the left and then to the right get India the point.
- August 01, 2024 17:0411-13
Satwik and Chirag are forced back in defence yet still Chia manages to beat Chirag with a smash.
- August 01, 2024 17:0411-12
A service fault from the Malaysian pair.
- August 01, 2024 17:0310-12
Chirag’s backhand return hits the net. A two-point lead for the Malaysians.
- August 01, 2024 17:0210-11
Malaysia leads at the mid-game break. A combo of smashes from Soh and Chia gets the point for the pair.
- August 01, 2024 17:0110-10
Chirag moves to the net and gets a simple winner from the right side of the court.
- August 01, 2024 17:019-10
Chirag makes a call to leave a lobbed return. It proves wrong and the shuttle lands on the line.
- August 01, 2024 17:009-9
The scores are level again. Soh’s smash is met by Satwik but only into the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:599-8
Chia’s backhand return lands outside the side gallery.
- August 01, 2024 16:598-8
Chirag with a smash from close to the net. This came as a result of the Malaysian pair cramped to the back in defence.
- August 01, 2024 16:587-8
Soh gets one back as his winner is too good for Chirag.
- August 01, 2024 16:587-7
Chirag swoops in at net and places a smash towards Soh which he cannot meet.
- August 01, 2024 16:576-7
A service error for Chirag.
- August 01, 2024 16:576-6
Soh returns and sets up a kind smash for Satwik who obliges and gets the point for India.
- August 01, 2024 16:565-6
Satwik’s return is aimed at the right corner but it lands out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 16:565-5
Soh falters on a return sent in by Satwik.
- August 01, 2024 16:554-5
Chirag loses balanace in trying to hit a forehand. Soh makes the most of it and places a smash. Satwik’s return lands out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 16:544-4
Satwik fluffs his backhand return into the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:544-3
Now Chirag is cramped for space on his forehand and hits the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:544-2
Satwik’s return hits the net. Point to Malaysia.
- August 01, 2024 16:534-1
Satwik has to chase the shuttle to the right corner. Proves to be too much and he hits it wide.
- August 01, 2024 16:534-0
Satwik has ample time to load for a smash as Soh’s backhand return goes up. He packs it away into the side gallery and gets the point.
- August 01, 2024 16:522-0
Chia tries to get a smash in on the service but hits it long.
- August 01, 2024 16:521-0
Soh hits into the net from close.
- August 01, 2024 16:52Game 2
The Indian team ready for the second game. Chirag with the serve.
- August 01, 2024 16:5021-13 - Satwik/Chirag win first game
The Indian pair loses a point but finally claims the game as Satwik sends in a smash from the net.
Satwik Chirag win first game 21-13. A remarkable turnaround from 10-10 by the Indian pair.
- August 01, 2024 16:4920-12
Chirag pins Chia into the left corner with a couple smashes before eventually getting the winning shot.
Eight game points for the Indian pair.
- August 01, 2024 16:4919-12
Satwik with a winner as he hits the shuttle into the open space on the right side of the court.
- August 01, 2024 16:4818-12
Chia with another unforced error. He hits into the net from up close.
- August 01, 2024 16:4717-12
Soh makes a drop shot as the Indian pair is pegged back trying to defend.
- August 01, 2024 16:4717-11
A long rally which is won by India after Chia fails to clear the net on Satwik’s drop shot.
- August 01, 2024 16:4616-11
Chirag gets into attack mode. He launches a series of smashes and Chia finally cracks.
- August 01, 2024 16:4615-11
Service over as Chirag’s serve hits the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:4515-10
Chirag’s service beats Chia. They challenge the call but the shuttle clearly lands on the line. India with a five point lead.
- August 01, 2024 16:4514-10
Soh again errs. He hits a simple return into the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:4413-10
Chirag smashes from the left side of court and Soh’s return falls out of bounds.
- August 01, 2024 16:4412-10
Satwik sends a backhand return between the Malaysian pair.
- August 01, 2024 16:4211-10
Chia falters on a simple return from close to the net. India leads 11-10.
- August 01, 2024 16:4210-10
The Malaysian pair gets the game square.
- August 01, 2024 16:4110-9
Relentless attack from Malaysians as they corner Satwik and force an error from him.
- August 01, 2024 16:4110-8
Chirag with a smash from the left side of court to win the point.
- August 01, 2024 16:419-8
Satwik with a backhand return from the net. It is straightforward for Soh but he fails to connect.
- August 01, 2024 16:408-8
Chirag serves straight into the net. Service over!
- August 01, 2024 16:408-7
Another service fault from the Malaysian pair. The shuttle lands too short.
- August 01, 2024 16:397-7
A service fault from Satwik as it lands in the back gallery.
- August 01, 2024 16:397-6
Chia’s backhand return lands beyond the back gallery. The Malaysians go for a challenge but lose it.
- August 01, 2024 16:386-6
A flat rally as the Indian pair is forced into defence. Soh finally gets a smash in which Chirag cannot return.
- August 01, 2024 16:376-5
Satwik with a smash that bisects the Malaysian pair.
- August 01, 2024 16:375-5
Satwik goes for a big lob hits wide of the side gallery.
- August 01, 2024 16:375-4
Chirag again going for a smash, this was from a little deeper but gets the same result for the Indian pair.
- August 01, 2024 16:364-4
Chirag with a smash from close to the net. Soh not in place to return it.
- August 01, 2024 16:363-4
Chia with a clever return, he places it to the far right corner and Satwik cannot meet it.
- August 01, 2024 16:353-3
Chirag smashes and Chia’s return hits the net.
- August 01, 2024 16:352-3
Chirag thinks a shot is going beyond the back gallery and lets it go. It falls inside.
- August 01, 2024 16:352-2
Satwik hits long and it’s a point for the Malaysians.
- August 01, 2024 16:342-1
Chirag gets an easy smash and he lands it to the right side of the court.
- August 01, 2024 16:341-1
Chirag hits long and India loses the point. A short rally.
- August 01, 2024 16:341-0
A service fault by Chia. India gets the point.
- August 01, 2024 16:33Game 1!
We’re ready for the start. Soh/Chia to serve first. Rankireddy to receive.
- August 01, 2024 16:29The teams on court
Both the pairs are on the court of warm ups. The start of the match not too far now.
- August 01, 2024 16:25Satwik/Chirag Head-to-Head record vs Soh/Chia
Played: 11 | Won: 3 | Lost: 8
- August 01, 2024 16:11The big match!
India’s top medal prospects Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in the men’s doubles quarterfinals against Malaysia Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.
Later in the day, Lakshya Sen and H.S. Prannoy will face each other in the men’s singles round of 16 match.
