India vs Belgium Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey: IND 0-0 BEL; India controls possession early on

Key Updates
- August 01, 2024 13:366’
A circle entry for Belgium from the right wing, the ball comes towards Onana who cannot meet it at the goalmouth.
- August 01, 2024 13:366’
India with a circle entry from the right flank but the Belgium defence stays calm and gets the ball out of danger.
- August 01, 2024 13:355’
Hardik plays an aerial into the Belgium circle from the left but the man inside the area cannot trap it.
- August 01, 2024 13:344’
India with the higher possession so far but it looks in no hurry to take the attack onto Belgium. Happy to patiently build play and look for space.
- August 01, 2024 13:333’
Sumit tries to find Abhishek in the final third on the left flank but plays the pass a bit too long. The ball runs out of play.
- August 01, 2024 13:322’
Harmanpreet tries to slap the ball into the circle from deep. No Indian to meet it in the circle and Belgium wins the possession.
- August 01, 2024 13:311’
Belgium gets the possession back for a few seconds but it gives it away trying to enter the Indian circle from the right.
- August 01, 2024 13:301’
India with the pushback.
- August 01, 2024 13:27Time for the national anthems
The teams are on the turf. The Indian national anthem first, followed by Belgium’s.
- August 01, 2024 13:21Can India improve its field goal ratio?
India has scored six goals at Paris 2024 so far, but only one of these has come from open play. Three have been from penalty corners while two have come from strokes.
- August 01, 2024 13:17Belgium's results at Paris 2024
beat Ireland 2-0
beat New Zealand 2-1
beat Australia 6-2
- August 01, 2024 13:15India’s results at Paris 2024
beat New Zealand 3-2
drew Argentina 1-1
beat Ireland 2-0
- August 01, 2024 13:07Belgium Starting Lineup
Vincent Vanasch, Arthur van Doren, Gothier Boccard, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur de Sloover, Felix Denayer (c), Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Florent van Aubel, Nicolas de Kerpel, Nelson Onana Alima
- August 01, 2024 13:01India Starting Lineup
PR Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
- August 01, 2024 12:57Pool B Points Table
1. Belgium - 9 points
2. India - 7 points
3. Australia - 6 points
4. Argentina - 4 points
- August 01, 2024 12:21LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming for the India vs Belgium hockey match will be available on JioCinema.
The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
