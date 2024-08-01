Asian Games bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen lost to top seed Wu Yu of China 0:5 on points in the women’s 50kg boxing round of 16 of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the North Paris Arena on Thursday.
Wu won the first round, with four of the five judges ruling in favour of her. She followed it up with a 3-2 win in the second and wrapped up a convincing win in the third.
RELATED | Is there repechage round in boxing?
Coming into this bout, Nikhat, a two-time world champion, had lost just two bouts since 2022. She’s also the Commonwealth Games champion and an Asian Games bronze medallist.
Earlier, Nikhat had survived a scare to begin her campaign with a hard-fought win against Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer 5-0.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikhat Zareen loses to Wu Yu in Boxing 50kg Round of 16 bout
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 1: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m rifle 3P; Sift, Anjum in action next
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is a wooden baton being tapped thrice on the floor ahead of the start of an event?
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze in 50m 3P; Sift, Anjum in action in women’s 50m 39 qualification
- Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE