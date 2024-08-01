MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nikhat Zareen loses to Wu Yu in Boxing 50kg Round of 16 bout

Coming into this bout, Nikhat, a two-time world champion, had lost just two bouts since 2022.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 14:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer during the round of 32.
India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer during the round of 32. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Nikhat Zareen reacts after defeating Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer during the round of 32. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asian Games bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen lost to top seed Wu Yu of China 0:5 on points in the women’s 50kg boxing round of 16 of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the North Paris Arena on Thursday.

Wu won the first round, with four of the five judges ruling in favour of her. She followed it up with a 3-2 win in the second and wrapped up a convincing win in the third.

RELATED | Is there repechage round in boxing?

Coming into this bout, Nikhat, a two-time world champion, had lost just two bouts since 2022. She’s also the Commonwealth Games champion and an Asian Games bronze medallist. 

Earlier, Nikhat had survived a scare to begin her campaign with a hard-fought win against Germany’s Maxi Kloetzer 5-0.

