Paris Olympics 2024: Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out

Wightman, who stormed to a memorable 1,500m gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, had been due to compete in the 800m in Paris.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 18:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Britain’s Jake Wightman crosses the line to win the men’s 1500 metres final, World Athletics Championships, Men’s 1500 Metres final, July 19, 2022.
Britain’s Jake Wightman crosses the line to win the men’s 1500 metres final, World Athletics Championships, Men’s 1500 Metres final, July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Britain’s Jake Wightman crosses the line to win the men’s 1500 metres final, World Athletics Championships, Men’s 1500 Metres final, July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former world 1,500m champion Jake Wightman has been ruled out of the Olympics due to a hamstring injury, British team officials said Thursday.

Wightman, who stormed to a memorable 1,500m gold medal at the 2022 World Championships, had been due to compete in the 800m in Paris.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Journalist associations condemn sexist radio comments on Italy’s Sara Errani

The 30-year-old Scot will be replaced by Elliot Giles, Team GB said in a statement.

Wightman has struggled to return to the peak form that saw him take gold at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon two years ago.

A torn calf muscle ruled him out of the British trials but he was handed a discretionary place on the team for Paris in the 800m before being ruled out on Thursday.

