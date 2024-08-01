The French association of women sports journalists and the union of sports journalists in France have condemned sexist comments made on national radio during a women’s tennis match at the Paris Olympics, where a commentator used stereotypical cliches about housewives to describe a player.
The comments were made Tuesday during a doubles match pitting Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry of France against Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy. The French pair lost in a match tiebreaker.
At some point, a commentator from RMC radio said: “On the left, there’s Sara Errani, who’s the boss. She does everything: the washing up, the cooking, the mopping up.”
ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Top seed Swiatek beaten in semifinals by China’s Zheng
Both unions said in a joint statement Thursday that “sexist and misogynistic comments have no place in an international competition.”
They did not explicitly ask for sanctions against the journalist but recalled that a commentator working for Eurosport in the United Kingdom was suspended immediately for sexist comments he made during a swimming event at the Paris Games.
“We note that elsewhere in Europe, when there is a slipup, there are sanctions,” they said.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, Day 6: Swapnil Kusale wins bronze; Satwik/Chirag bow out, Lakshya beats Prannoy
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Journalist associations condemn sexist radio comments on Italy’s Sara Errani
- LIVE Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters score, Durand Cup 2024: MCFC v KBFC; Luna and Noah in starting lineups
- Badminton Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: Lakshya Sen beats Prannoy 21-12, 21-6, makes into quarterfinals
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Athlete mums see ‘shift in culture’ at Games
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE