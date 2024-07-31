Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there repechage round in boxing?

Three out of six Indian boxers were eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) all lost their respective bouts. Do they have another chance to compete for a medal via repechage round?

Amit lost 1-4 to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in his round of 16 fight. Jaismine suffered a 0-5 defeat against Nesthy Petecio of The Philippines. Preeti, who began her campaign with a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s Thi Kim Anh Vo in the round of 32, went down 2-3 to Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda.

What is a repechage round?

The word repechage comes from a French term, repecher. It means fish out or rescue. The repechage round allows the losers from preliminary rounds to stay in contention for a medal by providing them a second opportunity.

This is done as draws may pit some athletes against very strong contenders early on in the competition. Its application, however, varies from sport to sport.

Does boxing have repechage round at Paris 2024 Olympics?

While athletics, rowing, wrestling, judo and taekwondo do have repechage round for the ongoing Summer Games in Paris, the same is not there when it comes to boxing.