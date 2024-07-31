MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Is there repechage round in boxing?

The repechage round allows the losers from preliminary rounds to stay in contention for a medal by providing them a second opportunity.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 16:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba (red) wins against India’s Amit Panghal (blue) in their Men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte on Tuesday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba (red) wins against India’s Amit Panghal (blue) in their Men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba (red) wins against India’s Amit Panghal (blue) in their Men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena in Villepinte on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three out of six Indian boxers were eliminated from Paris 2024 Olympics on Tuesday. Amit Panghal (men’s 51kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) and Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) all lost their respective bouts. Do they have another chance to compete for a medal via repechage round?

Amit lost 1-4 to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba in his round of 16 fight. Jaismine suffered a 0-5 defeat against Nesthy Petecio of The Philippines. Preeti, who began her campaign with a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s Thi Kim Anh Vo in the round of 32, went down 2-3 to Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda.

What is a repechage round?

The word repechage comes from a French term, repecher. It means fish out or rescue. The repechage round allows the losers from preliminary rounds to stay in contention for a medal by providing them a second opportunity.

READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: What are repechage rounds? Rules and format explained

This is done as draws may pit some athletes against very strong contenders early on in the competition. Its application, however, varies from sport to sport.

Does boxing have repechage round at Paris 2024 Olympics?

While athletics, rowing, wrestling, judo and taekwondo do have repechage round for the ongoing Summer Games in Paris, the same is not there when it comes to boxing.

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Amit Panghal /

Preeti Pawar /

Jaismine Lamboria

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
