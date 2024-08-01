Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen beats compatriot H.S. Prannoy to reach quarterfinal

Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics badminton men’s singles event after beating H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-6 in an all-Indian round of 16 tie at the La Chapelle Arena on Thursday.

After winning the first game in 21 minutes, Sen blew away Prannoy in the second game

In the quarterfinal, Sen will face 12th-seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei who reached the last eight after defeating Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the round of 16.

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles event, going down 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 against the current World No. 3 Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will be in action against China’s He Binj Jiao in the women’s singles round of 16.