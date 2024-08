SL vs IND head-to-head: Sri Lanka vs India overall stats, top performers, records ahead of ODI series

India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting on Friday at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Captain Rohit Sharma will be back in India colours along with Virat Kohli. This will be Gautam Gambhir’s first ODI series as head coach.

SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN ODIs Matches played: 169 India: 99 Sri Lanka: 57 No Result: 11 Tied: 1 Last result: India won by 302 runs (Mumbai; 2023)

SL vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN SRI LANKA (ODIs): Total played: 66 India: 32 Sri Lanka: 28 No Result: 6 Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; 2023)

MOST RUNS IN SL VS IND ODIs

Batter Match Runs Avg. SR HS Sachin Tendulkar 84 3113 43.84 87.54 138 Sanath Jayasuriya 89 2899 36.23 96.98 189 Kumar Sangakkara 76 2700 39.70 81.62 138*

MOST WICKETS IN SL VS IND ODIs

Bowler Match Wickets Econ. Average BBI Muttiah Muralidaran 63 74 4.28 31.78 7/30 Chaminda Vaas 61 70 4.66 31.61 5/14 Zaheer Khan 48 66 4.98 32.19 5/42