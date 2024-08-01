Friends bonded by food and cricket: Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas remembers Aunshuman Gaekwad

It was a 671-minute marathon and one of the slowest double centuries in Test cricket, but as Aunshuman Gaekwad built his innings and made the bowlers toil at the Burlton Park in Jalandhar, Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas couldn’t help but admire the Indian opening batter’s ‘determination and sound technique’.

In pursuit of Pakistan’s first innings total of 337, India was struggling at 73 for three in the second Test, played from September 24 to 29 in 1983, having lost three of its top batters in Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath and Yashpal Sharma. “But Aunshuman stood firm. You just couldn’t bowl him out,” Abbas reminisced from his residence in London on Thursday.

The former Pakistan captain and one of Gaekwad’s old friends, Abbas still couldn’t come to terms with the fact that former India batter and a coach of repute lost his battle against cancer late on Wednesday at the age of 71. “Aunshuman was a thorough gentleman and one of the nicest guys I’ve come across. You could talk to him anytime about cricket, and he was always there to listen eagerly and come up with a perspective,” Abbas, who turned 77 last week, told Sportstar.

Back in the day, when India and Pakistan played quite a bit of Test cricket, the rivalry - as always - was intense, but Abbas fondly remembered the conversations he had with Gaekwad. “Whenever he had a chat, there was no rivalry. We were dear friends once the stumps were drawn, and that was always the case. He was regarded highly in our team as well and everyone enjoyed his company,” Abbas said.

A connoisseur of food, Gaekwad enjoyed zesty dishes, even during his playing days. “I remember how we would talk about our local cuisine and Aunshuman was always ready to try out different items. He loved spicy food, so much so that there were times when I had to even tell him ‘ ke yaar Aunshuman, thoda kam teekha khao, kal khelna bhi hai, pet kharab nahi hona chahiye (have less spicy food, you need to play tomorrow and you can’t afford to have a stomach bug),” Abbas said, adding: “But then, the moment we had food on the plate, we would polish it off in no time. We enjoyed the flavours and the spices…”

Gaekwad featured in 40 Tests and amassed 1985 runs, with 201 in Jaladhar being the highest. While many of his contemporaries feel that Gaekwad deserved more opportunities, Abbas was always fascinated by his technique. “He batted and batted against us in that Test in Jalandhar and it was not like the wicket was easy to bat on. Against a formidable Pakistan bowling line-up, he took his own time but ensured that there were small but crucial partnerships (with Sandeep Patil, Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny), and it was because of him that India took lead in the first innings, even though the match was drawn,” Abbas said.

“And, when someone bats for more than 11 hours (671 minutes) at ease then that speaks volumes about his abilities and skills. Aunshuman was incredibly talented and had an enviable sound technique and that was one of the reasons why it was a treat to watch him bat,” the Pakistan legend said.

“And, during our playing days, my team-mates also admired his (Gaekwad)’s grit and technique. We would always pick up a thing or two by just watching him bat. That was a huge learning for our team as well…” Abbas added.

While his contemporaries remember Gaekwad as a thorough gentleman, Gaekwad had successful stints with the Indian team as a coach and also as a national selector, and all throughout, he made it a point to keep in touch with his friends. “I remember when he took charge as the Indian team coach, I bumped into him at the airport in London and he was leaving for India. I told him, ‘yaar Aunshuman, it’s summer in London and perhaps the best time to be here, and you are leaving! Why?’ and being his usual self, Aunshuman replied with a smile, ‘What to do, Zed, I have a new job in hand’. That’s the Aunshuman I will always remember - always devoted to the game…”

After he was diagnosed with blood cancer in July last year, Gaekwad travelled to England for treatment and Abbas made it a point to check on him through friends. “It was shocking to know that someone as fit as him could be diagnosed with cancer. But he fought till the end,” Abbas said, adding: “I lost a dear friend and I will cherish our conversations and will always remember his unwavering love for the game. Travel well, Aunshuman...”