Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 6 — Aug 1 updates: PV Sindhu trailing 8-11 in first game vs He Bing Jiao in pre-quarterfinals

- August 01, 2024 22:2312-12
Bing Jiaon hits the net again and a loud shout followed from Sindhu as she levels the score.
- August 01, 2024 22:2211-12
Bing Jiao keeps her lead intact with a much-needed point but Sindhu has closed it down with a deft net play.
- August 01, 2024 22:2110-11
A risky but worth-taking-it challenge for Sindhu as her cross-court smash landed inside to give her a point.
- August 01, 2024 22:209-11
Sindhu is on the serve and wins this point after Bing Jiao pushes her return long.
- August 01, 2024 22:198-11
A fiery smash down the line and Sindhu misses it. Bing Jiao takes a three-point lead at the halfway mark.
- August 01, 2024 22:188-10
Another fighting rally with Sindhu letting the shuttle drift away. Bing Jiao challenges it but the verdict remains the same -- a point to Sindhu.
- August 01, 2024 22:177-10
This time Bing Jiao makes an error in judgement while Sindhu lands her return just inside the backline for a point.
- August 01, 2024 22:166-10
A body smash from the baseline did not do any good for Sindu as Bing Jiao played a wonderful cross to win another point.
- August 01, 2024 22:145-9
A long rally culminates with He Bing Jiao’s return going beyond the backline. The Chinese challenged and won it as the birdie was in! A point to Bing Jiao.
- August 01, 2024 22:135-8
Another point and Sindhu is looking to mount a comeback here.
- August 01, 2024 22:124-8
Sindhu looked at her finest best in this rally. First, she set up a cross-court smash with a down-the-line drive and then angled her smash in a way where Bing Jiao could not do much.
- August 01, 2024 22:113-8
A cross-court drive from Bing Jiao and Sindhu was just too slow to reach for her return.
- August 01, 2024 22:102-5
Jiao plays her return very late in anticipation of the birdie drifting out but eventually nets it.
- August 01, 2024 22:081-5
Sindhu tried for a deft net play but a quickfire powerful drive did not let the Indian win a point here.
- August 01, 2024 22:081-4
Jiao targets Sindhu’s backhand to force an error from her as the Indian hits this one onto the net.
- August 01, 2024 22:071-3
Jiao first gets into the lead and doubles her early lead with a down-the-line smash towards Sindhu’s right side.
- August 01, 2024 22:061-1
Jiao pulls one back quickly to level the score.
- August 01, 2024 22:061-0
He Bing Jiao on the serve, Sindhu on the receiving end. An error from Jiao gives the first point to Sindhu.
- August 01, 2024 22:05PV Sindhu’s bracket
- August 01, 2024 22:00Live action now!
We are heading towards the live action as He Bing Jiao and PV Sindhu are both here in the middle.
- August 01, 2024 21:53Paris 2-24 Olympics Seedings
PV Sindhu: 10
He Bing Jiao: 6
- August 01, 2024 21:52World Rankings
PV Sindhu: 26
He Bing Jiao: 16
- August 01, 2024 21:46Fun fact
Sindhu defeated Chinese He Bing in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
- August 01, 2024 21:00Head-to-head
Leading up to this match, He Bing Jiao held an 11-9 advantage in the head-to-head record against Sindhu, including the win from their most recent meeting - the 2022 Asian Games quarterfinals.
- August 01, 2024 20:59Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- August 01, 2024 20:57Indians in action today - AUG 1
- August 01, 2024 20:55Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao women’s singles pre-quarterfinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
