ISL: East Bengal signs shield-winning defender Hector Yuste

Born in Spain’s Cartagena, Yuste rose through the youth systems of Fuente Alamo, Murcia and Cartagena before making his senior team debut for Cartagena in 2007.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 22:55 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan’s Hector Yuste Canton (26) in action during Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
Mohun Bagan’s Hector Yuste Canton (26) in action during Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan's Hector Yuste Canton (26) in action during Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) match against Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU

East Bengal FC secured the services of last season’s Durand Cup and Indian Super League Shield-winning Spanish defender Hector Yuste for the 2024-25 season.

The seasoned centre-back is East Bengal’s sixth foreign signing of the season.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat commented, “Hector will help us greatly with his experience of playing in top European and Asian competitions. His ability to handle the pressure and demands of big games and finals makes him a valuable asset. Hector has been part of many champion teams during his long career. He has been playing over 3,000 minutes season after season whilst leading the defensive systems of all the clubs he has represented. Hector’s experience of playing in India in the previous season will help him adapt faster to the conditions.”



In his first season in Indian football, Yuste registered eight clean sheets, 34 interceptions, 17 blocks, 86 clearances, 18 successful tackles and 101 successful duels, besides notching up a goal and an assist in last term’s ISL.

Thrilled to join the Red & Gold Brigade, Yuste said, “I am very happy to be part  of the Emami East Bengal family. The enthusiasm and ambition shown by the club are the main reasons why I have decided to return to Kolkata! It’s a special feeling to represent a historic club that has so many passionate and energetic supporters. I hope we can achieve our desired goals and experience many moments of glory together. Joy East Bengal!” 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
