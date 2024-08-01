ISL: East Bengal signs shield-winning defender Hector Yuste

East Bengal FC secured the services of last season’s Durand Cup and Indian Super League Shield-winning Spanish defender Hector Yuste for the 2024-25 season.

The seasoned centre-back is East Bengal’s sixth foreign signing of the season.

East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat commented, “Hector will help us greatly with his experience of playing in top European and Asian competitions. His ability to handle the pressure and demands of big games and finals makes him a valuable asset. Hector has been part of many champion teams during his long career. He has been playing over 3,000 minutes season after season whilst leading the defensive systems of all the clubs he has represented. Hector’s experience of playing in India in the previous season will help him adapt faster to the conditions.”

Born in Spain’s Cartagena, Yuste rose through the youth systems of Fuente Alamo, Murcia and Cartagena before making his senior team debut for Cartagena in 2007.

In his first season in Indian football, Yuste registered eight clean sheets, 34 interceptions, 17 blocks, 86 clearances, 18 successful tackles and 101 successful duels, besides notching up a goal and an assist in last term’s ISL.

Thrilled to join the Red & Gold Brigade, Yuste said, “I am very happy to be part of the Emami East Bengal family. The enthusiasm and ambition shown by the club are the main reasons why I have decided to return to Kolkata! It’s a special feeling to represent a historic club that has so many passionate and energetic supporters. I hope we can achieve our desired goals and experience many moments of glory together. Joy East Bengal!”